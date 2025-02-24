HABANOS GROUP ACHIEVES A RECORD REVENUE OF 827 MILLION DOLLARS IN 2024

The world's leading company in premium tobacco sales achieves a revenue of 827 million dollars in 2024, an increase of 16% compared to 2023

China , Spain , Switzerland , United Kingdom and Germany rank as the top five markets in revenue for Habanos

A 2024 marked by new product concepts and exclusive launches, with 33 new products introduced to the market

HAVANA, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Habanos, S.A., the world leader in premium tobacco commercialization, presented its 2024 financial results during the opening press conference of the XXV Festival del Habano. The company reported revenues totaling of 827 million dollars, representing a 16% growth compared to the previous year. Its 6 global brands, together with Trinidad, which was the main protagonist of 2024, and the rest of the premium brands, crafted "Totally Handmade" and protected by the Protected Appellations of Origin (P.A.O.), have been instrumental in this success. The figures once again attest to the strength of Habanos, which continues to offer unparalleled experiences thanks to 3 fundamental pillars: the quality of its tobacco, considered the best in the world; the innovation of its products; and the trust of Habano aficionados worldwide.

The Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A., Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, have expressed their enthusiasm with the results achieved. "Habanos, S.A.'s achievements in 2024 reflect the international recognition of our unique origin, the strength and prestige of our brands, and, of course, the passion of everyone involved in the fascinating world of Habanos. And this is demonstrated not only by these fantastic results, but also by the demand we have had to attend this 25th Habano Festival, an event that continues to provide unparalleled experiences for premium tobacco enthusiasts worldwide."

With 27 brands and a presence in over 130 territories, Habanos, S.A.'s success is built on excellence, tradition, and innovation. Thanks to its strong global distribution network, its products are available across all five continents. In 2024, the markets that contributed the most to its growth in sales revenue were China, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Germany. On a regional level, Europe emerged as the leading market for Habanos, accounting for 54% of total sales value, followed by Asia Pacific (24%), America (12%) and Africa and Middle East (10%).

The year 2024 has been particularly dynamic for Habanos, S.A., with the introduction of 33 new products at both global and regional levels, all staying true to the Habanos brand's hallmark of exceptional quality and tradition. Among the most notable launches are those presented under the so-called "Trinidad year", such as Trinidad Cabildos Edición Limitada 2024, Trinidad Robustos Extra and the special Trinidad Fundadores Vintage 10 humidors, and other specialties such as Montecristo Brillantes Año Nuevo Chino del Dragón, Quai D'Orsay Especial D'Orsay, Cohiba Vistosos or the other two Limited Editions 2024: H. Upmann Magnum Finite Edición Limitada 2024, and Ramón Allones Absolutos.

During the press conference at the XXV Festival del Habano, Habanos, S.A. unveiled the new releases that will be presented throughout the week. Leading the announcements is the brand Romeo y Julieta, which celebrates its 150th anniversary with the introduction of the Romeo y Julieta Amantes vitola, created exclusively for this milestone. This limited production vitola features a thick ring gauge and unique dimensions within the brand portfolio. It will be marketed worldwide in an elegant box of 20 units and a special gift pack of 5 Habanos, designed to commemorate a century and a half of love between the enthusiasts and the brand.

Likewise, the prestigious H. Upmann brand, a symbol of tradition and elegance in the world of Habanos, introduces its second Gran Reserva with the launch of the H. Upmann Magnum 50 Gran Reserva Cosecha 2019. This exclusive edition, featuring the iconic Magnum 50 vitola, enhances the brand's refined experience with a smooth to medium-strength blend, enriched by leaves aged for at least five years. Strictly limited to 5,000 numbered boxes of 15 units, this Gran Reserva becomes a true collector's item for the most discerning aficionados. Additionally, it also comes in a box of 3 Habanos, perfect as a gift. This launch incorporates NFC technology in both the packaging and the band, reaffirming Habanos, S.A.'s commitment to innovation without while preserving its heritage.

As a grand finale, the Gala Evening will be dedicated to celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Línea Behike by Cohiba, reaffirming its status as the ultimate symbol of luxury and sophistication in the world of Habanos. The evening will mark the launch of the new Behike 58 vitola, a unique addition to this exclusive Línea. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to discover the new renewed image of Cohiba Behike, with a packaging and rings with the most attention to detail and with new security measures such as NFC technology both in its packaging and in the rings. The gala will also host the Habanos 2024 Awards, recognizing personalities who have contributed to the global success of the Habano. And, of course, there will be the much-awaited Humidor Auction, where a special piece created for this commemoration will be presented, as well as a special program under the name of Habanos Private Selection, which will grant the winners of the auction some truly exclusive benefits.

ATTENDING THE FESTIVAL DEL HABANO NIGHTS HAS A PRIZE.

The lucky attendees of the Festival nights will have the opportunity to purchase a 5-pack of Romeo y Julieta Amantes, a 3-pack of H. Upmann Gran Reserva, and a Behike 15th anniversary commemorative pack with the 4 vitolas of the Línea.

ACTIVITIES PROGRAM

Habanos, S.A. also presented the program for the Festival, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Romeo y Julieta, the 15th anniversary of Cohiba Behike, and the 35th anniversary of its successful franchise La Casa del Habano. Over five days, Habanos, S.A. will offer exclusive activities centered around the Habano culture, accompanied by exquisite cuisine and vibrant performances, ensuring an unforgettable experience for passionate attendees.

* (P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin