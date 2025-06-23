HABA celebrates 40 years of camping comfort: from a workplace to global wholesaler

MAASLAND, Netherlands, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreation wholesaler HABA is 40 years old and is celebrating with a festive anniversary at the world's largest camping trade fair, the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf.

From workplace to international player

In 1985, HABA started as a small workshop in Honselersdijk. Forty years later, it has grown into a wholesaler of camping accessories. With a strong focus on electrics and lighting for camping vehicles, HABA now supplies retailers, web shops and camping specialists worldwide. What started as a local initiative in the Westland region is now an international brand that stands for quality and user-friendly products.

Growing with vision and craftsmanship

HABA provides innovative products that contribute to comfort and safety on the campsite. With their recognisable range of camping products such as adapters, sockets, cable reels, inverters, solar panels and lighting, HABA makes camping carefree and comfortable. Thanks to years of experience, expert knowledge and a constant focus on improvement, HABA has become a trusted name in the leisure sector.

Global visibility

HABA products are now available worldwide, but with a strong focus on Europe. In addition to countries such as Germany, Belgium and France, HABA accessories can also be found in Scandinavia and southern European countries. Outside Europe, HABA products can be purchased in countries such as Japan, Korea and New Zealand/Australia. While experienced campers have known HABA for years, a new generation of campers is also discovering the brand through social media and popular camping influencers. With the hashtag #habahappycampers, HABA shares inspiration, tips and experiences with a growing community of camping enthusiasts.

Anniversary at Caravan Salon

The anniversary year will be celebrated at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, the world's largest camping trade fair. Here, HABA will showcase what it stands for: innovation, reliability and user-friendly products. Visitors will discover smart solutions for motorhomes, caravans and tents and experience how HABA continues to innovate even after 40 years. The trade fair is the place to be for consumers and professionals to find inspiration for the coming camping season.

Learn more about HABA

Visit the anniversary page at: https://celebrate.haba.nl/nl/tijdlijn-haba