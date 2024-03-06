HÄAGEN-DAZS ANNOUNCES ITS FIVE WINNERS FOR THE ROSE PROJECT: CELEBRATING UNSUNG WOMEN WHO DON'T HOLD BACK ACROSS THE WORLD

The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project is a global initiative with a bursary grant of $100,000 USD which supports remarkable unsung #WomenWhoDontHoldBack

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Women's Day, Häagen-Dazs reveals the five extraordinary winners of The Rose Project, Class of 2023. The Rose Project is a global initiative that invited nominations from around the world to recognise unsung trailblazing women, in honour of the brand's female co-founder Rose Mattus.

As part of Häagen-Dazs' commitment to support women at all levels, the brand will support women's charities across the UK, Taiwan and India via proceeds from limited edition Rose Project products and Shops

The Class of 2023 winners include Eunice Maia from Portugal, Jennifer Seifert and Karol Ivanna Aceves Flores from Mexico, Sarah Kandolo from South Africa, and Yarett Piñeiro from Puerto Rico. For more information on the winners and their incredible stories, visit https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global. Each will receive an equal share of the $100,000 USD bursary grant to help them continue their exceptional work, unleash their potential or give to a cause they're passionate about.

The Rose Project will continue for a second year to recognise the Class of 2024. Nominations are open and can be submitted until 31st July 2024. Nominate yourself or another unsung woman who deserves recognition via https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global.

Aurélie Lory, Global Managing Director of Häagen-Dazs Shops and The Rose Project judging panellist, said: "As a brand proudly co-founded by a woman, Häagen-Dazs is committed to honour this legacy to support and empower women at all levels. The Rose Project is the perfect platform for this. This year, across International Women's Day, not only will we be announcing our first five trailblazing Rose Project winners, but extending our support to grassroots charities and celebrating the everyday unsung heroes with scoops giveaways in Shops. We hope this year's incredible winners inspire other talented and unsung women to share their own story or put others forward in this year's nominations."

As part of Häagen-Dazs' commitment to support women at all levels, the brand is pledging to support important women-centric charities across Asia and Europe, via bespoke Rose Project products and Shops sales. Charities include The Prince's Trust Change a Girl's Life program in the UK, The Awakening Foundation in Taiwan and BAIF in India.

On Friday 8th March 2024, celebrations will continue in Häagen-Dazs Shops with a global free scoop giveaway for the second year, as well as special promotions for its "Founder's Favourite" Vanilla ice cream in select Shops.

For more information on The Rose Project including how to nominate, visit https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global or Instagram via @haagendazs_roseproject.

