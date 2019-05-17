Haag-Streit UK Appoint a New Production Manager

Roni has worked in manufacturing and production for more than 20 years, giving her a wealth of experience. She previously held the role of Production Manager for HS-UK sister company Clement Clarke Communications for 18 years. During this time she also covered the HS-UK Production Manager role, in a caretaker capacity, for a short period.

Dean Johnson, HS-UK Managing Director, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Roni to the HS-UK Production Team. Her previous experience with Clement Clarke Communications and her understanding of our existing procedures and processes made her the ideal candidate for the Production Manager role, and her vast product knowledge will be an asset to the team."

Speaking about her appointment, Roni said, "I am excited to be joining the Haag-Streit UK team. I am looking forward to the challenge that this role will bring and to be part of the production of HS-UK's gold-standard ophthalmic products."

