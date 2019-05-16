Haag-Streit Academy Hosts Successful 'Premier Slit Lamp Imaging' Course

The popular 'Premier Slit Lamp Imaging' course provided attendees with a detailed overview of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging discipline. The day included lectures and demonstrations delivered by a faculty of experienced slit lamp imaging specialists, with topics such as; the history of the slit lamp and a step-by-step guide to basic eye examination. It also covered the various techniques required for anterior imaging, including; diffuse, focal and indirect illumination, as well as retinal imaging using an indirect lens and the FM 300 slit lamp mounted fundus camera.

The one-day programme offered 7.5 CPD points and featured in-depth hands-on workshops. These practical sessions gave delegates the opportunity to gain experience with HS-UK's state-of-the-art imaging devices, including a specialist workshop on advanced photography, which focused on Haag-Streit's BX 900 slit lamp.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "We are delighted with the success of the 'Premier Slit Lamp Imaging' course. This event proved to be exceptionally popular and the course was completely sold out. We would like to thank Haag-Streit Diagnostics' Steve Thomson for his insightful lectures, which were very well received by delegates."

Grant continued, "The feedback we received from course attendees has highlighted a need for HS Academy to develop additional training courses, which would focus on more basic slit lamp and examination skills. This would educate clinicians in how to use Haag-Streit slit lamps to their full capability. Dates for these courses will follow later in the year."

Haag-Streit Academy ran a competition during the course to find the best image taken by a delegate. After much consideration, the winner was Edward Ridyard, Specialist Trainee from York Hospital, who captured a fantastic image of a corneal section.

