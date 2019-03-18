Haag-Streit Academy Host Successful 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses

The Basic and Advanced 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses are designed to help both beginners and experienced Ophthalmic Consultants get the most from their biometers. The programme on each day is always tailored to fit the needs of those attending. A very popular event, eleven 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses have been hosted to date and this was the first to be delivered since the launch of the Haag-Streit Academy in January 2019.

The courses held in March included lectures on topics such as; 'Good biometry practice', 'TORIC IOL surgery' and 'IOL power calculation'. There were also practical, hands-on workshops that supported a range of subjects, including; TORIC IOL planning, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and how to perform IOL power calculations. Participants were able to claim 6.5 CPD points for their attendance on each day.

The expert faculty included Mr David Sculfor, who has been instrumental to the delivery of these courses since 2014, and Mr Peter Wilson who has also worked with Haag-Streit Academy on a number of the 'Improving Outcomes' courses previously. Peter shared his experience of using modern IOL calculation formulae and methodology. Delegates benefitted from his vast clinical experience, particularly in the area of toric IOLs.

The hands-on workshop sessions proved to be very popular and David Sculfor's immersion ultrasound biometry demonstration was particularly well-received by delegates on both days.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "This was one of the best 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses that HS-UK have hosted. A superb atmosphere was created by both delegates and faculty, which led to the courses being both enjoyable and informative."

Grant continued, "We have taken on board feedback provided by previous delegates and have used this to continually improve the way in which we deliver these courses. This has ensured that we fulfil the expectations of attendees and achieve their learning needs and objectives."

