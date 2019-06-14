Haag-Streit Academy Host Successful 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses

The June courses included lectures on topics such as; 'Good biometry practice', 'TORIC IOL surgery' and 'IOL power calculation'. There were also practical, hands-on workshops that supported a range of subjects, including; TORIC IOL planning, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and how to perform IOL power calculations. Participants were able to claim 6.5 CPD points for their attendance on each day.

The session covering formulae for IOL calculations was particularly well-received by delegates, with lively discussion about the use of multi-variable formulas, such as Barrett Universal. There was also much interest in the Hill-RBF calculation method. Both of these state-of-the-art approaches to IOL calculation are available on the Haag-Streit LENSTAR LS 900 biometer system.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "We are very pleased with the success of the recent 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses. These courses continue to be popular and well-received by attendees. We were very grateful to have been joined on the June courses by Mark Godfrey, Clinical Development Manager at Mediphacos, who delivered an insightful talk on the use of Keraring intrastromal corneal ring segments, designed to counteract the effects of keratoconus."

