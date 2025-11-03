H World Group Marks 20th Anniversary and Unveils Quality-Driven Growth Strategy

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HongKong: 01179), a leading global hospitality group, marked its 20th anniversary by announcing a new strategic phase focused on supply-side innovation and quality growth. The company plans to operate more than 20,000 hotels in 2,000 Chinese cities by 2030, aiming for approximately 15% market share.

At the Partners Day event in Shanghai, H World Founder and Executive Chairman Ji Qi expressed his long-term confidence in China's economy and hospitality sector:

Ji Qi, Founder and Executive Chairman, H World Group

"I remain firmly optimistic about China, the hospitality industry, and H World. China's hotel industry holds tremendous potential — the real opportunities lie in supply-side reform."

H World Group Vision 2030: Scaling with Quality

Ji said H World's growth strategy centers on three pillars – brand leadership, a powerful membership ecosystem, and an advanced technology backbone.

Brand Leadership: Multi-brand portfolio spanning mass-market to luxury — including Hanting, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, IntercityHotel, and Crystal Hotel — supported by industrialized supply chain capabilities and strong brand equity.





Membership Advantage: The H Rewards membership program has surpassed 280 million members, making it the world's largest hotel loyalty platform, driving direct bookings and repeat stays.





Technology Backbone: A self-developed, full-stack digital platform covering booking, operations, and analytics powers real-time management and personalized experiences for guests and franchise partners.

A Foundation for the Next Twenty Years

Nearly 4,000 franchisees, investors, and partners joined the celebration as the company reflected on its journey from a single hotel in 2005 to more than 12,000 properties across 19 countries and regions.

To date, H World has welcomed more than two billion guests and contributed over RMB 300 billion in industry investment. According to HOTELS Magazine 2025, H World ranks 4th globally among hotel groups by room count, with Hanting recognized as the world's largest single hotel brand and JI Hotel among the top five.

"H World is committed to delivering high-quality growth and becoming the infrastructure of China's hospitality industry," Ji said. Our mission is to make 'Chinese hospitality' resonate globally, and to build inspiring spaces that redefine travel experiences in China and around the world."

About H World Group Limited

Headquartered in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HK: 01179) is a leading global hospitality company with a diversified portfolio including Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, HanTing, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, among others. The Group emphasizes asset-light operations, digital innovation, and strategic brand development to drive sustainable international growth.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

