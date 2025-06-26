H-FARM International Schools in Italy to join Nord Anglia Education

Italy's most innovative schools to join Nord Anglia's family of 80+ schools worldwide

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that H-FARM International Schools—Italy's most innovative, STEAM-focused schools—will join its global network. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.

The three schools—H-FARM International School Venice, H-FARM International School Vicenza, and H-FARM International School Rosà—educate more than 1,150 students and are widely recognised for their pioneering approach to education through digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and global citizenship. The schools represent Nord Anglia's first in Italy, with the group set to grow to 35 countries around the world.

Located in northern Italy, H-FARM International Schools are part of the renowned H-FARM innovation hub, a unique ecosystem that blends education, technology, and entrepreneurship on a state-of-the-art campus. Students benefit from daily exposure to real-world tech, startups, and global thought leaders, while learning in Apple Distinguished digital environments.

Earlier this month, H-FARM International Schools announced the launch of its Human Plus Curriculum, a new academic programme that brings artificial intelligence into every subject. AI is embedded across the entire curriculum to help students prepare for a world where this technology is already part of everyday life. H-FARM is also the first International Baccalaureate school in the world to fully integrate AI into its academic framework.

The new curriculum is the result of a joint effort between their R&D lab H-FARM AI, Computer Science teachers at the school, and faculty from H-FARM College's tech degree programmes.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education, said: "H-FARM's schools are redefining what it means to prepare students for the future. Their pioneering use of AI and commitment to innovation, creativity, and purpose-driven learning align perfectly with our vision. We are excited by the prospect of learning from each other and creating transformative new experiences for our students and educators around the world. For example, our research into metacognition combined with H-FARM's forward-thinking approach to technology has the potential to empower students to better understand how they think, learn, and grow. Our shared focus on innovation combined with our teachers' high-quality professional development will equip students with the creativity, adaptability, and digital skill set to thrive in a technology-driven world."

"I'm incredibly proud of this achievement," said Riccardo Donadon, Founder of H-FARM. "Joining the Nord Anglia Education family is a dream come true: they are the number one schools group in the world, and I am proud and honoured by their enthusiasm for our strong focus on STEAM and entrepreneurship. My personal commitment will only grow stronger. I will remain as President and continue to closely support the development of our schools. I'm excited about this collaboration, the synergies it will create, and everything we'll learn and build together — all in support of our students and their future."

H-FARM International Schools' students engage with AI, coding, and robotics from an early age, and develop future-ready skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and global collaboration. The Venice school also offers full-service boarding and a certified Sports Academy for student-athletes.

As part of Nord Anglia, students will gain access to exclusive global learning experiences, including collaborations with MIT, UNICEF, The Juilliard School, and IMG Academy, as well as Nord Anglia's Global Campus, which connects students across more than 30 countries.

Teachers and colleagues at H-FARM schools will benefit from award-winning professional development through Nord Anglia University, leadership training, and access to a global network of over 19,000 colleagues.

This agreement will see Nord Anglia acquire the schools from H-FARM S.p.A., a listed company on the AIM Italia segment of the Italian stock exchange.

