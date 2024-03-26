Gymist Sponsors New Weightlifting Classes at Hackney Weightlifting Club

The classes are led by Daphne Harvey, who, in her words, describes the sessions as "A class for those who've always wanted to learn how to squat and lift heavy weights, but who either don't have access to barbells or feel intimidated or uncomfortable in commercial gym weight rooms. It's led by a female coach in a friendly, welcoming environment, and you'll learn all the basic barbell lifts like squats, deadlifts and presses, along with some more unusual ones! Suitable for beginners but scales well as you progress to intermediate and beyond. You'll be taught proper form and technique for all lifts to avoid injury and maximise benefit. You'll also learn how to use assorted weight-room equipment, and you'll pick up gym etiquette, which will give you the confidence to feel like an insider in any gym."

For more information, visit https://gymist.co.uk/free-strength-training-classes/

Contact details

contact@gymist.co.uk

https://gymist.co.uk/

About Gymist

We help people find their fitness, whether that's a gym, a sport, or a coach. We also help fitness professionals and organisations grow their online profiles, find their audience, and build their businesses.

About Hackney Weightlifting Club

The club's motto is 'Power without Pride' and focuses on Olympic Weightlifting and strength training. As the oldest weightlifting club in England, it can be traced back to Dalston in 1924, followed by a few moves before finding its current Morningside home in 1970.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371835/Daphne_Harvey_Gymist.jpg