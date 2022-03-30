GX Talks - dialogue series unites leaders in redesign of government experience

GX Talks ignites discussion surrounding the evolution of government services in the face of rapid digitisation and the evolution of consumer demand

DUBAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Services (GX) Talks, an initiative powered by the GX program, held an exclusive session on the 29th of March as part of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai. The GX Talks was initiated by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program (EGSEP) at the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE.

The GX Talks dialogue series was created to forge a platform uniting government decision-makers, global practitioners, and renowned innovators, united in the quest to reimagine and redefine the way governments design and deliver services.

Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government stated, "GX Talks has established itself a transformational arena for education, debate, and collaboration with the goal of elevating the customer experience. This year's global thought leaders from public and private sectors convened to present exciting ideas, including AI, accelerated innovation, metaverse, and predictive futures, all key components unified in shaping our culture and communities in the years to come."

He added; "This year's edition welcomed iconic leaders and visionaries, sharing diverse views, from a global perspective. The diversity of speakers, in both geographies and thinking, facilitated an unprecedented opportunity for discussion, as they shared their experiences, and vision, in reimagining the future of government services for decades to come."

Through a series of activations, both virtual and in-person, GX Talks involved larger audiences to share ideas and topics that shape the future of communities, cities, and cultures. One of the overarching topics that was touched upon by speakers this year is the impact that technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented, virtual, and mixed reality might have on the way governments work, and how they are naturally steering many governments to reconsider the way their services are rendered to citizens.

A focal point of discussion centered around the hyper-personalization of government services for citizens who have very high, and constantly increasing, expectations, assessing how such expectations intersect with government policies, as well as emerging technologies.

The speakers this year in GX Talks included Cevat Yerli CEO, The TMRW Foundation (Germany); Dr. Daniel Kraft, Physician, Scientist & Healthcare Innovator, Chair, XPRIZE Pandemic & Health Alliance (USA); Dr. Jonathan Reichental, Founder, Professor & Author (USA); Siim Sikkut, Former Government CIO and Partner at Digital Nation (Estonia); Guy-Phillipe Goldstein, Cyberpower Lecturer with EGE, Advisor on Cyberdefense & Future Studies (France); and Ronald Menzel, Co-Founder of Dreamscape (USA). They were joined from the United Arab Emirates by Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director, Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, and Rashed Harib Al Falahi, Government Communications Expert, Futurist and Storytelling Scientist.

The World Government Summit (WGS), launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2013, is a global platform bringing together world leaders, ministers, senior officials, and policymakers to share experiences and ideas contributing to the development of future governments and discuss the latest trends and innovative solutions for global challenges. The WGS 2022 convened this year welcoming 4000 participants and 500 speakers, who are shaping the next decade of governments.

