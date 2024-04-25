GWM Unites Worldwide Partners and Media for Exclusive Test Drive Event, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Products

BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 23rd to 24th, GWM's global partners and media representatives came to the GWM Headquarter in Baoding to test drive a variety of GWM products, and to feel the excellent driving experience brought by technology-enhanced products.

The test drive event was arranged in two venues. The Xushui Test Ground focuses on the product on-road ability test, showing the vehicle's passing ability and stability in daily driving or extreme driving conditions. GWM displayed a number of new energy models, such as GWM ORA 03 2024 Version, GWM HAVAL Dragon Series, All New GWM HAVAL H6, GWM HAVAL H7, etc., as well as off-road models, such as GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T and GWM SAHAR POER. These vehicles demonstrated good driving control, acceleration performance, intelligent assisted driving and other features.

Yixian Test Ground arranged a variety of test environments, such as gravel road, climbing ability test site, etc., focusing on testing the vehicle off-road ability and passability. Partners and media experienced GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T, GWM TANK 500, GWM TANK 300, GWM SAHAR POER, etc., and drove the products to challenge the uphill road, mountainous road and waterlogged road, etc., and highly appreciated and evaluated the excellent off-road performance and abundant power of the products.

Partners around the world praised the excellent powertrain of the GWM TANK 700 product, saying that it demonstrated excellent driving performance in scenarios such as hill-climbing and high-circuit test drives. Partners and media from Brazil, South Africa and Mexico also highly affirmed the high comfort and maneuverability of the other test drive models and expressed their expectation for GWM to launch more products in the global market.

In this test drive activity, GWM highlighted the brand's unremitting efforts and development achievements in the field of high-value, high-tech and new energy, and demonstrating GWM's rich product matrix. Inviting global partners and media to take test drives demonstrates GWM's ultimate strength and development in its products and technology, highlights the brand's open stance, and enhances global partners' confidence in GWM's high-quality and stable development. With the outstanding product strength, GWM further strengthened the global reputation through this event.

GWM has always insisted on promoting the steady development of the brand with high-quality products. Under the guidance of "long-termism", GWM has continuously strengthened its product R&D and technology iteration in response to changes in global market demand. At present, Hi4/Hi4-T and other new energy powertrains have been installed in many vehicle series, with reliable power performance and widely recognized by users.

In the future, GWM will adhere to the strategy of "long-termism", strengthen the solid power of product technologies and quality, focus on the brand's high-tech, high-value, new energy development, and promote the globalization of the brand and product development.

