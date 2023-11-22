GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition Sparks Off-road Frenzy at Guangzhou Auto Show

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, the GWM TANK brand showcased its luxury off-road masterpiece, the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition, at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. The vehicle made its debut on the GWM TANK APP at 12:00 PM GMT+8 on the same day, with the first batch limited to 70 units and a pre-sale price of $100,000 (approximately RMB 700,000). The response was overwhelming, with all 70 units sold out within 55 seconds, demonstrating GWM TANK's market prowess. The GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition, featuring China's only large-displacement hybrid architecture, the 3.0T Hi4-T, embodies the brand's relentless pursuit of the ultimate driving experience.

The GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition is powered by a 3.0T V6 engine paired with a P2 motor, delivering a comprehensive power output of 385 kW and a formidable torque of 850 N·m. This configuration provides a robust and agile driving experience surpassing that of a V8 engine. Leveraging the Hi4-T architecture, the vehicle enhances its power performance and incorporates advanced all-terrain features, effortlessly conquering challenging road conditions. The seamless integration of a high-displacement fuel engine and a high-power electric motor ensures stable and powerful sustainable power output across all scenarios.

The GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition is designed to redefine traditional luxury off-road constraints, striking a perfect balance between off-road capability and comfort. The cabin boasts a high-end interior design comparable to million-dollar luxury vehicles, offering users an exhilarating driving experience. In terms of exterior details, the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition is characterized by a square body design, combining toughness and athleticism. The family-style interior design, shared with the GWM TANK 500, features a cannon-style instrument panel, a large floating central control screen, and a crystal gearshift lever, presenting a traditional yet luxurious feel. Additionally, the use of large-sized real wood decorative panels elevates the overall quality for users.

The debut of the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Limited Launch Edition is not just a product launch but a all-round showcase of GWM TANK's technological prowess and brand values. It further solidifies GWM TANK's position in the Chinese luxury off-road vehicle market and serves as another compelling testament to its technological strength and brand value.

With the initial release limited to 70 units and a pre-sale price of $100,000 (approximately RMB 700,000), the fact that all units were sold out in just 55 seconds underscores its significance in the eyes of consumers. This once again confirms GWM TANK's influence in elevating the brand value of Chinese luxury off-road vehicles.

Looking ahead, we have every reason to anticipate GWM TANK's continued introduction of groundbreaking products that break free from stereotype of traditional luxury off-road, driving the development of the off-road vehicle market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283636/image_1.jpg