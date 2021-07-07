GWM Plans to Invest RMB 100 billion in R&D Targeting New Energy and Intelligent Fields in the Coming Five Years

Official reports show that, in the new energy field, the "Dayu" power battery unveiled by GWM eradicates fire and explosion once the cells of different chemical systems come across thermal runaway, dispelling users' anxiety about the safety of electric vehicles. In the hybrid power field, the world's first L.E.M.O.N. hybrid DHT launched by GWM enables oil-to-electricity switching based on scene intelligence, allowing a fuel-saving rate as high as over 50% in urban running conditions. The higher the vehicle's speed in highway running conditions, the larger the fuel-saving rate. In the hydrogen energy field, GWM has developed the cathode air cleaner with 4 air filter elements including activated carbon and synthetic fibre to protect fuel cells, which can strongly adsorb and filter harmful substances and effectively protect the service life of the fuel power system. Its independently developed hydrogen management system actively monitors the system's safety to guarantee the all-around security of vehicles and people, while optimizing the valve and pipeline structure of the hydrogen storage system.

GWM promotes the upgrading of "COFIS Intelligence" 1.0 to 2.0. It adopts the brand-new GEEP electronic and electrical architecture and intelligent wire-controlled chassis supporting L4 level automatic driving and promotes the integration and upgrades of intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving and intelligent services, which facilitates GWM vehicles to be smart travel terminals providing services covering more than 40 scenarios. For example, the steering wheel of the GWM iNest 2.0 intelligent cockpit can be switched to the left-hand, center or right-hand side corresponding to the dashboard, and the seat can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing the meeting mode at any time. The pioneering in-car collagen beauty system supports skincare. The vehicle-mounted oxygen generator meets the oxygen generation needs for both household and medical use. The GWM IOT interconnection capability also enables car-home interconnection, voice control of intelligent devices at home, etc., bringing a richer "car-life" to users.

GWM has always adhered to the R&D concept of "excessive investment, precise R&D". Up to now, it has won over 10,000 technical patents. Moreover, it vigorously introduces R&D talent and has established a team consisting of experts in various fields from many countries, with nearly 15,000 R&D staff members.

The R&D investment of RMB 100 billion will enable GWM to recruit more global talent, continuously exert its strength on new energy and intelligent fields and realize GWM 2025 Strategy facilitating "environmental-friendly, intelligent, updated and collective" development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558934/1.jpg

SOURCE GWM