GWM Full-size Pickup Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021, Reputed as Top Notch Luxury Off-road Vehicle

The GWM full-size pickup is about 6m long and 2m wide with an impressive look. The front bumper looks like unruly and noble, together with a enormous front grill and square head light, which make a perfect match, showcasing power and superiority. The rear part is designed with trendy through-body split-style taillights, looking sharp and strong. The new model has the world's first front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension systems and 3.0T V6+9AT/9HAT super powertrain. Thus, it can achieve electromagnetic shock absorption in milliseconds, and deliver an experience just like flying on the ground. As the pinnacle of Chinese pickup, it is independently developed by GWM. The full-size pickup is the manifestation of GWM's 20 years of technical experience and boasts excellent off-road performance, comfort and luxury.

GWM pickup has been ranking first in domestic and export sales for 23 consecutive years, and its number of users worldwide has exceeded 1.9 million, ranking No. 1 in China, and among Top 5 in the world. In December last year, GWM POER was officially launched overseas. By virtue of superb performance and features catering to market demands, it won a number of authoritative media awards abroad within three months of its launch. It will help GWM pickup achieve the goal of ranking No.1 in global sales by 2025.

Therefore, to accelerate the pace of globalization, GWM has established a "12+5" global production system, including 12 major vehicle production bases with all necessary techniques and 5 KD factories. Its global R&D system has spread across Europe, North America and Asia, forming a "10 sites in 7 countries" R&D pattern, with R&D centers in Japan, USA, Germany, India, Austria and South Korea. As for sales network, a network of more than 500 dealerships has been established in more than 60 countries around the world.

Andrew, GWM pickup Design Director of GWM, said "As technology develops, market shifts and more users start to accept the series, GWM pickup will present a more enriched design language". In the process of globalization, GWM will take into account the characteristics of different markets, assign professional R&D teams from different backgrounds, conduct in-depth market research and analysis in advance, continuously innovate products according to the needs and expectations on each market, and create models that meet the diversified needs of global users.

