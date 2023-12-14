GWM Brand Strategy Unveiling in the Middle East at Riyadh Motor Show

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wall Motor (GWM) made a resounding impact at the Riyadh Motor Show with the unveiling of its brand strategy in the Middle East. Echoing GWM vision, "GO LONG, GO GLOCAL," GWM presented a dazzling array of star new energy vehicle models from its HAVAL, TANK, ORA, and GWM Pickup badges. The event served as a platform to illuminate GWM's ascending trajectory and its fresh, forward-thinking approach to new energy mobility in the Middle East.

During the GWM brand strategy unveiling, Mr. Parker Shi, Head of GWM International, meticulously outlined the company's unique approach to integrating globalization and localization, emphasizing a commitment to an internationalization process aimed at elevating global market competitiveness. With an impressive 26-year history deeply embedded in the Middle East market, the unveiled strategy positions "ONE GWM" as a catalyst for extending the reach and focus of the GWM brand in the Middle East, promising a more unified and efficient brand image to offer consistent quality experience for consumers.

"GWM's vision to offer smart green mobility for all perfectly echoes with Saudi's Vision 2030 as well as other markets in the GCC Region. We are confident that GWM will be the leading force to support the local communities." Added Parker Shi.

GWM's target for GCC Area will be the No.1 NEV (New Energy Vehicle) brand in the coming years.

