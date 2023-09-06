GWM Achieves Record-Breaking Overseas Sales in August

BAODING, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5th September, GWM reported global sales figures for August, with a total of 114,096 vehicles sold worldwide. Overseas sales reached a record-breaking 30,741 units, constituting nearly 27% of the total sales and witnessing a remarkable YoY growth of 99.95%. In addition, GWM's NEV models recorded sales of 26,301 units, reflecting a substantial YoY increase of 119.83%.

GWM's outstanding August performance is attributed to strategic global partnerships, including the Inchcape Group, and initiatives in Uzbekistan. GWM is expanding global presence and has recently entered the Mexican market successfully. The GWM TANK500 also achieved remarkable sales in the Middle East, significantly enhancing overseas sales.

GWM has demonstrated exceptional performance in the South African market, ranking as the top-selling Chinese automotive brand in terms of sales for August and maintaining a stable position in the top ten within the industry. Active participation in the NAMPO Harvest Day allowed GWM to connect with diverse customer segment. Furthermore, as the official vehicle provider for the 2018 BRICS Summit in South Africa, GWM has once again undertaken important role this year, highlighting its significant position in the South African market.

In August, GWM's NEV sales excelled, particularly in European, South American, and ASEAN markets, indicating a successful shift towards NEVs. These sales lead in niche markets and are a crucial factor in the overall sales growth.

GWM is expanding European market presence with the opening of a new dealership in Sweden. In Germany, ORA recorded sales of 2,211 units. The ORA brand has consistently shown strong sales performance, receiving praise from local media. ORA 03 achieved the highest rating of 5 stars in Euro-NCAP safety tests in the "small family car" category.

In the South American market, GWM maintained its position as the top-selling Chinese brand in Chile for the first seven months of the year. In Brazil, GWM expanded dealer network to 50 locations in the H1 and plans to launch its first NEV factory in the H1 next year. GWM introduced NEV models, including HAVAL H6 PHEV/HEV and HAVAL H6 GT PHEV, offering a groundbreaking driving experience. Since May, HAVAL H6 NEV has led the Brazilian NEV market from May to July with a segment share exceeding 10%.

GWM continues to expand in the ASEAN market, having successfully entered Singapore and Indonesia markets. On August 2nd, the GWM was officially launched in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking GWM's successful entry into the Vietnamese market, achieving full coverage in the core ASEAN region.

GWM's relentless efforts have led to remarkable global sales performance in recent years. This success can be attributed to GWM's focus on new energy vehicles, product innovation, and a commitment to high-quality automotive products. The company will continue to progress steadily, pursuing its vision of sustainable mobility and delivering high-quality automotive products to consumers worldwide.

