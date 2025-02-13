Gupshup Showcases Pre-Built, Industry-Trained, Multimodal AI Agents at LEAP 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational AI platform, showcased its cutting-edge AI Agent capabilities at LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia's premier technology event. Following the successful demonstration, the company today announced the launch of its AI Agent Library, featuring 15 pre-built, ready-to-deploy, customizable AI Agents designed to revolutionize business-customer interactions across industries.

Gupshup's AI Agents are set to transform everyday customer experience

This Agent library enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI-powered interactions rapidly, enabling early adopters to substantially accelerate revenue growth, and improve customer experience and operational efficiency. The launch of these AI Agents reflects Gupshup's mission of enabling businesses to thrive in the era of Conversational AI.

These industry-tuned AI Agents are specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support. They leverage LLMs for rich customer interactions, seamlessly integrate with backend systems, and are rapidly deployable in omnichannel environments, i.e. across messaging channels including WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, Web, and Mobile.

Businesses using Gupshup's pre-built AI Agents can create highly personalized interactions as these agents can track the conversation history by integrating with common data platforms. Deeply embedded trust and safety guardrails ensure that the AI doesn't stray from its designated role while maintaining brand integrity.

"Conversational AI Agents are fundamentally transforming how businesses connect with their customers. As a tech-first organization that has consistently been the leader at every stage of the evolution of the conversational messaging industry, Gupshup is uniquely positioned to bring these next-gen AI Agents. These AI Agents are optimized to have substantial business impact, enable rapid deployment, and deliver high ROI", said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO, Gupshup.

The launch aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 digital transformation goals and the Kingdom's ambitious investments in artificial intelligence. Since establishing its presence in Saudi Arabia in October 2024, Gupshup has witnessed tremendous interest from regional enterprises looking to enhance their digital capabilities through conversational AI solutions.

Recently, Gupshup powered Saudi Arabia's first automotive AI Agent for Petromin which leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) to deliver remarkably human-like support interactions akin to speaking with a live automobile support specialist.

In the Middle East, Gupshup has established strong partnerships across diverse sectors including retail, real estate, financial services, and healthcare. Leading fashion retailer 6thStreet, part of the Apparel Group, achieved an impressive 8X marketing ROI by leveraging Gupshup's conversational marketing solutions. The company's impact extends to consumer electronics, where Sharaf DG, the region's premier electronics retailer, transformed its digital advertising through Click to WhatsApp campaigns. These campaigns, powered by Gupshup's technology, delivered exceptional results with 400% returns and a 34% reduction in customer acquisition costs across touchpoints.

At Leap 2025, Gupshup also signed an MoU with Ego Group, a leading Saudi-made ride-hailing app to offer conversational solutions that will enhance experience for Ego's customers.

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the leading platform for building and deploying industry-trained Conversational AI Agents for every business across marketing, commerce, and support use cases. Gupshup Conversation Cloud powers multimodal interactions with industry-trained AI agents so that businesses can go live faster across channels including Voice, WhatsApp, RCS, Web, Mobile Apps and more.



Trusted by 45,000+ customers in 60+ countries across industries, Gupshup handles 120B+ conversational messages annually. Gupshup works with many of the top brands across industries including eCommerce, retail, payments, fintech, payments, media, travel, automotive, and banking to deliver transformative conversational experiences that accelerate growth and optimize costs.

Contact: Vandana V; vandana.v@gupshup.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618915/DZN_2177_AI_agent_launch_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182479/Gupshup_Logo.jpg