Gupshup and Meta along with Sudan Medical Specialization Board and Shabaka launch Telemedicine Chatbot for Sudanese Refugees

LONDON and CAIRO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading Conversation Cloud, in collaboration with Meta, the Sudan Medical Specialization Board and non-profit Shabaka today announced the launch of a telemedicine chatbot providing healthcare access for Sudanese refugees in Egypt, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, , Libya, Djibouti and other neighboring countries. The innovative solution aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services for the Sudanese refugee population.

Gupshup's telemedicine chatbot is making healthcare accessible for millions of Sudanese refugees

The ongoing conflict and violence in Sudan has forced over 8.6 million people to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge in neighboring countries

This initiative aims to address the urgent healthcare needs of over 800,000 Sudanese refugees who currently have limited access to essential medical services in Egypt and its neighboring countries. By leveraging the chatbot, patients can now connect with healthcare professionals via WhatsApp, making medical assistance more accessible and efficient.

The chatbot, accessible through WhatsApp via a web URL or QR code, will be promoted by participating doctors and Shabaka, a non-profit organization which is a part of the Africa Foundation of Development (AFFORD) based in the UK. After providing initial information, patients are routed to a triage team of healthcare professionals who evaluate their issues before connecting them to one of over 18 specialty doctors supporting the service.

The telemedicine chatbot provides a seamless omnichannel experience for refugees to connect with medical professionals from any internet-enabled device in a secure and regulatory-compliant manner. It currently supports Arabic and English, with additional languages to be added based on demand.

"We are honored to be part of this humanitarian project that aims to provide essential healthcare services to Sudanese refugees in need. By leveraging the power of conversational AI and the reach of WhatsApp, we can make a significant impact on the lives of these individuals who have faced immense challenges. This project is a testament to our belief that technology can be a force for good, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to support humanitarian causes around the world," said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of Gupshup.

"The partnership with Gupshup and Meta allowed several Sudanese medical professionals to successfully engage in our very effective telemedicine program to service civilians in need following the eruption of the war and various challenges in accessing healthcare services", said Dr Sara Ibrahim Abdelgalil, Senior Advisor and Project Lead- Telemedicine at Shabaka.

With the launch of the chatbot, Gupshup, Shabaka and the Sudan Medical Specialization Board hope to make a positive impact on the lives of refugees and inspire others to join the effort to improve healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide. The telemedicine chatbot is a shining example of how technology can be leveraged to address pressing social issues and improve the lives of those in need. By providing a convenient and accessible platform for healthcare access, this initiative has the potential to transform the lives of thousands of Sudanese refugees in the region.

