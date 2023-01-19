Guotai Junan, Bloomberg forge strategic partnership to serve higher quality opening-up of China's capital market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Securities and Bloomberg L.P. signed on Monday strategic collaboration pacts to better seize opportunities in the higher quality opening-up of China's capital market.

The Chinese securities broker will thoroughly leverage its core capacity and advantages in comprehensive services platforms, digital technology and prudent compliance culture to forge pragmatic, profound and new cooperation modes with Bloomberg.

Under the modes, Guotai Junan Securities pledged to dig opportunities in serving sci-tech innovation and people's livelihood, promote its internationalization, practice ESG philosophy and further explore core areas to craft an open securities ecology during the two-way opening-up of capital market in China. Bloomberg, as an all-around partner for financial institutions in China, will facilitate the securities broker's international drive.

Specifically, the two sides vowed to advance cross-industry service-scape integration, data resource sharing and sci-tech capacity complementation, deepen securities broker digital transformation, optimize domestic and outbound investment strategies and procedures, strengthen risk management, ESG study and data cooperation and jointly develop innovative indexes products to present the unique value of China's capital market.

On Monday's ceremony, Guotai Junan Securities' board chairman He Qing and Li Bing, head of Bloomberg in Asia Pacific witnessed signing of the strategic collaboration agreements. Luo Dongyuan, vice president of Guotai Junan Securities and Wang Dahai, head of Greater China at Bloomberg inked the agreements as respective representatives of the two parties, with Yu Feng, chief information officer of the former also taking part in the ceremony.

SOURCE Guotai Junan Securities