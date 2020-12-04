Gunvor Launches New US $540 Million Biodiesel Borrowing Base

The Facility is structured around Gunvor's biofuel inventory positions located at both the origin and destinations countries, including the Company's two biofuel processing plants in Spain. Imports are made in strict conformity with the EU regulation applicable on biofuel products. The Facility's pricing is competitive and reinforces the Group's funding resources with its growing biofuel activity.

"Biofuels, along with other 'transitional' commodities, are increasingly important to Gunvor's trading mix," said Muriel Schwab, CFO Gunvor Group. "Our banking partners have expressed considerable support for trading cleaner products as Gunvor pursues its Energy Transition strategy."

Gunvor's Biofuel trading desk has been active since 2009 and is involved in the entire supply chain of carbon reduction in the fuel sector, including risk management and logistics. On a global basis, Gunvor sources a variety of feedstocks for the biofuel industry, such as vegetable oil, waste residues, and by-products, and then processes them in the Company's own facilities to produce low CO2-emitting biofuels.

Gunvor operates several blending facilities in Asia, the United States, and throughout Europe, where the company prepares biofuels for end-consumers across the world. Gunvor also trades CO2 tickets to complement the CO2 reduction strategy of the company. Gunvor maintains two wholly-owned biodiesel plants in Spain.

At the end of first-half 2020, approximately 50% of Gunvor's total trading volumes consisted of "transitional" commodities, including biofuels, natural gas, and LNG, as defined by the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.

The Bookrunners for the deal were Credit Agricole and Rabobank, which served respectively as Documentary Agent and Facility / Security Agent. Participating banks also included:

Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger

CA Indosuez ( Switzerland ) SA

) SA Coöperatieve Rabobank UA

Mandated Lead Arranger

Citibank N.A

Unicredit bank AG

Lead Arranger

Mizuho Bank Europe N.V

UBS Switzerland AG

Arranger

Société Générale

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited ( London Branch)

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demanded most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure—refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals—Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Group generated US $75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group's main trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with a network of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around the globe.

More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com.

Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras

stp@gunvorgroup.com

+41 79 870 6290

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358698/Gunvor_Biofuel_Spain.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gunvor Group