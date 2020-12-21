Gunnebo secures its position in Americas for the future - invests in a state-of-the-art facility in the USA

HELSINKI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new state-of-the-art facility in Milford, in the Cincinnati, Ohio area will replace the three existing operations that Hamilton, a Gunnebo Company, operates in the area. The investment will enable several business strategic gains such as increased efficiency, reduced environmental impact and strengthened customer experience. The investment is estimated to amount to approximately MSEK 180 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The long-term strategic investment in the USA involves the re-location of three operations under the same roof. The business will be able to serve all parts of Gunnebo's value chain; from R&D and innovation via production, to sales and showroom for products.

The facility will be an innovation hub for Americas and mainly produce safes, vaults and drive-up systems for banks and retail as well as solutions for cash management and GSA.

"With our new facility, we sharpen our competitiveness and strengthen our position throughout Americas. The investment gives us better conditions to achieve our goals of delivering innovative products to our customers in this large and important market," says Stefan Syrén, President and CEO Gunnebo.

The investment enables a reduced climate footprint compared with the current facilities with significantly lower energy consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

"Improved efficiency and opportunities to better utilise our innovation power are the core of the investment. In addition, we will also gain focus on sustainability, increased customer value and better opportunities to both retain and attract the best associates. All in all, this contributes to the fact that we strengthen our position in the Americas as a leading actor within the security business," says Stefan Syrén, President and CEO Gunnebo.

The investment is estimated to amount to approximately MSEK 180. Gunnebo received incentives from the state of REDI Cincinnati, Jobs Ohio, Clermont County and Union Township in the form of grants, special financing and infrastructure improvements. The new facility is expected to be ready for production by the end of 2021.

