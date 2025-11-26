Gummy Supplements Market to Reach USD 66.79 Billion by 2031 as Consumer Shift Toward Chewable Wellness Fuels Explosive Growth | According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Gummy Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 24.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 66.79 billion by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2031. This sharp rise reflects a profound transformation in consumer nutrition behavior-driven by demand for convenient, flavorful, and easy-to-consume supplement formats that appeal to adults, kids, and aging populations alike.

Gummy supplements, once considered a niche segment, have now become a mainstream wellness category. They bridge the gap between functional nutrition and enjoyable consumption, catering to individuals who prefer alternatives to tablets, capsules, and powders. Supported by aggressive product innovation, fortified ingredient blends, clean-label formulations, and digital-first retail expansion, gummy supplements have reshaped the global nutraceutical ecosystem.

The market's growth is further amplified by rising lifestyle-related deficiencies, expanding preventive healthcare initiatives, social media–driven wellness culture, and the strong uptake of personalized nutrition products.

The New Frontier of Nutraceuticals: Why Gummies Are Dominating Consumer Wellness

1. High Consumer Acceptance Across Age Groups

More than 68% of global consumers prefer chewable or flavored supplement formats over pills, citing convenience and palatability. Gummies solve compliance problems-especially for children, pregnant women, and older adults.

2. Rise of Clean-Label & Plant-Based Nutraceuticals

Vegan gummies, sugar-free formulations, non-GMO variants, and natural-flavor products are surging. Plant-based pectin gummies grew 22% YoY, replacing gelatin in key markets.

3. Digital Commerce & Subscription Models

Online sales for gummy supplements increased 29% YoY, driven by D2C brands, wellness influencers, and personalized subscription services like auto-refill vitamin packs.

4. Rapid Ingredient Innovation

Multivitamin gummies, collagen chews, omega-3 gummies, nootropic blends, immune-boosting vitamin C gummies, and sleep-focused melatonin gummies show strong adoption across all demographics.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Omega Fatty Acids, Collagen Gummies, Other Types)

Vitamins

Vitamin-based gummies dominated the market, accounting for 48% of global sales (USD 11.7 billion in 2023). Multivitamin, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and B-complex gummies remain top sellers due to widespread deficiencies and preventive health awareness. Vitamin gummies for immunity, hair/skin/nails, and bone health showed exceptional growth.

Minerals

Mineral gummies represented 18% (USD 4.38 billion). Popular mineral formulations include magnesium, zinc, calcium, iron, and electrolyte blends, especially for children, elderly populations, and athletes.

Omega Fatty Acids

Omega-3 and omega-6 gummies accounted for 14% (USD 3.4 billion). Algal-based omega-3 gummies are witnessing >20% YoY growth due to increasing preference for plant-based DHA/EPA supplements.

Collagen Gummies

Collagen gummies contributed 12% (USD 2.9 billion). Beauty-from-within trends-skin elasticity, hair growth, nail strength-are fueling strong demand for Type I and Type III collagen-based formulations.

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

This channel led global distribution with 42% (USD 10.2 billion). Retail giants continue to expand nutraceutical shelf space due to strong repeat purchases and brand visibility.

Online Retail Stores

Online stores represented 28% (USD 6.8 billion). E-commerce dominates premium gummy sales through subscription packs, influencer-led brands, personalized nutrition kits, and rapid home delivery.

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Pharmacy sales accounted for 20% (USD 4.9 billion), driven by clinical positioning, trust, and availability of doctor-recommended supplements.

Convenience Stores

Convenience stores captured 7% (USD 1.7 billion), primarily impulse buys of energy, sleep, and immunity gummies.

By End-User (Adults, Kids)

Adults

Adults represented 72% of total sales (USD 17.5 billion). Stress-relief, gut health, beauty, immunity, menopause support, prenatal, and metabolic products drive the segment.

Kids

Kids accounted for 28% (USD 6.8 billion), driven by pediatric vitamin deficiencies, rising parental interest in complete nutrition, and easy dosing compliance.

Regional Analysis:

United States

The U.S. accounted for 37% of global revenue (USD 9 billion in 2023), driven by consumer wellness trends, premium brands, subscription-led D2C platforms, and mass-market adoption of gummy vitamins.

US Market Indicators:

74% of U.S. supplement buyers prefer gummies over traditional pills

prefer gummies over traditional pills Online gummy sales grew 31% YoY

Collagen gummies surged >25% YoY

U.S. nutraceutical regulations favor clean-label and natural ingredient expansion

By 2031, the U.S. gummy supplements market is projected to exceed USD 24 billion.

Japan

Japan contributed 8% (USD 1.95 billion in 2023). The country's aging population, strong preventive healthcare culture, and premium product acceptance make it a high-potential market for functional gummies.

Japan Market Highlights:

Elderly multivitamin gummy usage rose 18% YoY

Beauty-from-within gummies grew 21% YoY

Japan ranks among the top markets for collagen gummies globally

Japan's market is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2031.

Competitive Landscape:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

2024 Global Revenue: USD 5.8 billion

USD Vitamins & Supplements Segment (including gummies): USD 625 million

USD Strong in adult multivitamin gummies and women's health formulations.

Amway Corp.

2024 Revenue: USD 7.8 billion

USD Nutrilite Nutrition Category: >USD 4 billion

Nutrilite gummy vitamins, especially plant-based, continue to expand in APAC and the U.S.

Bayer AG

2024 Consumer Health Revenue: USD 20.6 billion

USD Gummy Supplements Contribution: Estimated USD 1.2 billion

Includes One A Day®, Flintstones Gummies®, and nutritional gummies across multiple age groups.

Haleon Group (Formerly GSK Consumer Health)

2024 Revenue: USD 13.2 billion

USD Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS): USD 2.1 billion

Strong gummy presence across immunity, energy, and general wellness.

Nestlé (Health Science Division)

2024 Revenue (Nestlé Health Science): USD 18 billion

USD Supplement & Medical Nutrition Share: >USD 5 billion

Premium gummy brands expanding globally across beauty and metabolic segments.

Unilever

2024 Nutrition & Wellness Revenue: USD 14.5 billion

USD Engaged in immunity & women's wellness gummies through multiple brands.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

2024 Revenue: USD 14.2 billion

USD Expanding into functional gummies through nutrition portfolios.

The Future of The Gummy Supplements Industry - What 2031 Will Look Like

By 2031, the gummy supplements category will experience dramatic transformation:

AI-driven personalized gummy packs with ingredient customization

with ingredient customization Clean-label formulations dominating >70% of global sales

Plant-based pectin gummies replacing gelatin across major brands

Medicinal gummies integrating probiotics, peptides, adaptogens & CBD

Functional confectionery merging with vitamins for hybrid wellness snacks

Premium beauty gummies scaling fastest within adult consumers

Clinical-grade nutraceutical gummies gaining medical endorsement

