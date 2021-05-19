GumGum & ADYOULIKE announce Native Advertising Partnership in North America and Japan

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADYOULIKE, a global advertising platform that combines native, video, and social ad formats, announced today a partnership with GumGum, a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence, that will offer its clients the ability to amplify their social stories and posts across GumGum's premium inventory across the United States, Canada, and Japan.

"Advertisers are looking for ways to maximize every dollar and extend the reach of their creative campaigns. We are excited to partner with ADYOULIKE to give our clients the opportunity to get the most out of their social creative assets while placing them in contextually relevant and safe environments," said Ben Plomion, Chief Growth Officer, GumGum.

The partnership between GumGum and ADYOULIKE has already seen tremendous success. In the past few weeks since the integration, GumGum saw an improvement in performance on a CTR basis of 1.5 to 2.5 times over the comparable ad formats. GumGum also sees a 30% increase in net new business.

"Our partnership with GumGum allows brands to use social assets across GumGum's premium publishers," commented Greg Stellato, Managing Director, US, ADYOULIKE. "Brands and agencies invest a lot of time and resources creating ads for social platforms, and we are thrilled for GumGum to white-label ADYOULIKE's offering. Now brands can easily extend their social assets across GumGum."

GumGum Stories and GumGum Native are innovative ad formats that give brands the ability to bring the power of social to GumGum's publishers in a brand-safe and contextually relevant manner by leveraging GumGum's contextual intelligence technology, Verity™.

Brands and agencies can activate GumGum Stories and GumGum Native programmatically through their existing DSP or managed services.

To find out more, please visit https://view.ceros.com/gumgum/stories-native-ads/p/1 or adyoulike.com.

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is a global advertising platform that combines native, video, and social ad formats to help marketers reach hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide while generating new revenue streams for digital media publishers.

Launched in 2011, ADYOULIKE is headquartered in Paris with hubs in Montpellier (FR), London, and New York City.

About GumGum

GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising industry. The company's contextual advertising engine, Verity™, comprehends the meaning of text, images, and video online, allowing marketers to safely and precisely place ads where people are most engaged. Combining that contextual targeting and brand safety intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum's advertising solutions deliver industry-leading efficiency, accuracy, and performance.

