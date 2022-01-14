Gulbrandsen Chemicals is now Gulbrandsen; Announces Official Launch of New Brand Tagline and Website

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The former Gulbrandsen Chemicals has today officially changed its corporate name to Gulbrandsen. Complementing the name change, the company also announced the launch of its new brand tagline "Elements of Excellence." The name change and new tagline support Gulbrandsen's global growth and branding strategies and reflect the company's continued focus on innovation, sustainability, and contributing to society.

"For over 40 years, Gulbrandsen has been providing solutions that make an impact for our customers and the world and we are looking forward to this exciting new chapter," said Eric Smith, President of Gulbrandsen. "Gulbrandsen remains passionate and deeply committed to supporting the growth and success of our customers, our employees, and the communities where we live and work by striving to deliver Elements of Excellence every day and in all that we do."

Gulbrandsen is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website and invites visitors to explore and learn more about the company. Created with the user experience in mind, the new website has been redesigned to offer improved navigation and functionality and includes many new features to help users quickly and easily find the product and company information they need.

About Gulbrandsen

Gulbrandsen is a global chemical manufacturing company specializing in cost-efficient and high-quality chemical solutions for a range of applications. For more information on Gulbrandsen, please visit www.gulbrandsen.com.

