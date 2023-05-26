Guizhou accelerates the deployment of the "East Data & West Computing" program to gain economic growth

GUIYANG, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

In the era of intelligence, data serve as the "core asset" to drive economic development, and are also an important engine to drive local economic development in Guizhou.

Tencent Seven Star Data Center in Guizhou（Source IC photo)

Over the past decade, Guizhou has set up several super-large data centers for China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, Tencent and Apple by vigorously developing the big data industry. Big data-related enterprises, such as Esgyn, ZK-Vision and Pilot Information, have developed rapidly, and the industrial cluster has released a steady flow of momentum.

Driven by big data, Guizhou's economic growth has been accelerating constantly. Statistics show that Guizhou's average economic growth rate is the highest in China during the ten years from 2011 to 2021, up by 248.8%, and Guizhou's GDP reached 2,016.46 billion yuan in 2022, with an increase of 70.60 billion yuan compared with 2021.

In 2022, Guizhou has officially become one of the national computing hub nodes in the "East Data & West Computing" program, and Gui'an has become one of the 10 national data center clusters in China. For building a development and innovation zone of digital economy, Guizhou is speeding up the construction of a new generation of digital infrastructure such as data centers, computing networks and 5G, by focusing on the "East Data & West Computing" program, to constantly optimize the industrial layout of data centers.

In terms of data centers, by the end of March, a total of 18 large and ultra-large data centers has been settled down in Guizhou, including 8 ultra-large data centers. Their carrying capacity of servers exceeds 2.25 million units, and the rack loading rate is up to 60.53%.

In terms of information infrastructure, by the end of March, 2,362 new 5G base stations have been set up in Guizhou. A total of 87,000 5G base stations and 1.916 million kilometers of optical cables have been installed.

At the end of April this year, the main computing base for the first phase of National (Guizhou) Hub Node of the National Integrated Computing Network entered the final equipment debugging stage and will be put into operation soon. It will become the window of dispatching computing power in Guizhou Province and provide high-quality computing services for relevant enterprises in Guizhou and even the whole country.

In addition, Guizhou is simultaneously promoting the two key projects in Gui'an New District - NetEase Data Center and Midea Cloud Data Center, whose investment exceeds 1 billion yuan both, to empower the construction of the "East Data & West Computing" program and help the building of a national computing support base.

Relying on the foundation laid by the layout of the big data industry over the years, the investment situation of relevant industries continues to improve in Guizhou. According to the information of Guizhou Big Data Bureau, in the first quarter of 2023, Guizhou Province completed an investment of 8.078 billion yuan in the field of big data, including 1.499 billion yuan for the investment in the "East Data & West Computing" program.

In order to create an ecological environment for the innovative development of the digital economy, Guizhou will also carry out the activity of "Construction Year of Big Data Projects" in the whole province this year, to strive to complete the project investment of 20 billion yuan in the field of big data and introduce more than 200 digital economy projects with strong growth.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com