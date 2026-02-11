Guidepoint Launches Guidepoint360 Mobile App, Delivering AI-Driven Research Whenever It's Needed

A new mobile platform delivers institutional-grade intelligence in hours, not days, wherever decisions get made.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a real-time expert intelligence platform, today announced the launch of the Guidepoint360 mobile app, extending its AI-powered research to mobile devices. Built for teams making high-stakes decisions under tight timelines, the app gives institutional investors, consulting firms, and global enterprises on-demand access to expert intelligence wherever work happens.

Guidepoint360 brings production-grade AI and expert insight into a single workflow. Users can launch research, monitor active projects, and synthesize expert perspectives in real time, whether preparing for an investment committee, a client meeting, or an executive decision.

"Capital moves fast. Research has to move faster," said Albert Sebag, CEO of Guidepoint. "Guidepoint360 Mobile meets our clients where work actually happens—on the move, between meetings, and under pressure. It delivers the same rigor, speed, and compliance standards they expect from our platform, now optimized for mobile execution."

Built for speed, coverage, and control

The Guidepoint360 mobile app is engineered to support high-velocity research while meeting enterprise standards for compliance:

Faster insight — AskGP, Guidepoint's AI assistant, surfaces cited answers from expert transcripts in minutes, not days.

— AskGP, Guidepoint's AI assistant, surfaces cited answers from expert transcripts in minutes, not days. Live visibility — Real-time alerts and status updates across active research and expert engagements.

— Real-time alerts and status updates across active research and expert engagements. Execution-ready workflow — Streamlined messaging, scheduling, and project management from a single interface.

— Streamlined messaging, scheduling, and project management from a single interface. Enterprise-grade compliance — Customizable compliance controls consistent with Guidepoint's core platform.

The app is already enabling the company's diverse global client base to seamlessly manage parallel research streams, lead high-volume diligence, and conduct time-sensitive thematic work from anywhere—extending the AI-driven workflows they rely on at their desks into the field.

One platform. Live experts plus AI.

By combining live expert consultations, AI Moderation, and AskGP synthesis in one continuous research pipeline, every call, transcript, and interaction feeds a growing intelligence layer—designed to compound insight over time, not reset with each project.

Availability

The Guidepoint360 mobile app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To learn more or request access, visit www.guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint is the leader in real-time expert intelligence, combining human expertise with AI precision to rapidly deliver insights at scale. Backed by a global network of more than 1.75 million subject-matter experts across industries and geographies, Guidepoint provides the critical context investors, consultants, and corporations need to empower their research and turn answers into action.

