Guidehouse Reinforces Global Reach with EMEC Leadership Appointments

Evelyn McKinnie named Leader and Matt Dwyer named Growth Leader of the firm's Europe, Middle East, and Canada (EMEC) business, advancing client-centered innovation

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has made key leadership appointments to accelerate growth and innovation across its Europe, Middle East, and Canada (EMEC) business.

Evelyn McKinnie has been named EMEC Leader, expanding her leadership from Guidehouse's international Energy Providers practice to oversee strategy, operations, and client delivery. Matt Dwyer, a Partner at Guidehouse, has been appointed EMEC Growth Leader, where he will lead business expansion and strategic initiatives tailored to the market's evolving needs.

"Evelyn and Matt bring a powerful combination of strategic vision, deep market insight, and a relentless focus on client success," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver transformative impact across EMEC."

McKinnie has a wealth of experience in international business transformation and a strong track record of delivering results across industries. Dwyer will collaborate closely with McKinnie and regional leaders to drive long-term, sustainable growth—anchored in Guidehouse's client-centered model and AI-led delivery approach.

"We are excited to welcome Evelyn and Matt into these pivotal roles," said Ed Meehan, Chief Growth Officer at Guidehouse. "Their collaborative leadership and proven ability to scale innovation will bring enduring change for our clients and the communities they serve."

These appointments reflect Guidehouse's bold growth strategy and commitment to leading with purpose. As the firm continues to expand globally, it remains focused on delivering integrated, client-focused solutions that drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term value.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact: Guidehouse – Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950386/Guidehouse_Logo.jpg