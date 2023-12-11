Guide Sensmart was present at Big 5 Global 2023, advocating for the digitalization of inspections for building HVAC systems

WUHAN, China, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest HVACR exhibition in the Middle East, the Big 5 Global 2023 was grandly held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates from December 4th to December 7th. The four-day event attracted outstanding HVAC equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and industry experts from around the world to witness this industry event together.

Guide Sensmart at the Big 5 Global 2023 Online thermography

Guide Sensmart showcased its online monitoring, handheld thermal imaging products, and multi-industry application solutions at this exhibition. Not only did they present handheld thermal cameras that can be widely used for building HVAC testing and equipment fault detection, but Guide Sensmart's online thermography products can also conduct 24-hour online monitoring for applications such as power energy, safety monitoring, and industrial temperature measurement. When there are abnormal temperature changes, it can quickly locate the abnormal areas, immediately push alarm information and images to the intelligent display and control platform, and enable inspection personnel to quickly review and handle them. Through extensive data collection and verification, it achieves comprehensive monitoring with an extremely low daily false alarm rate

In addition, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States from January 9th to 12th, 2024. Guide Sensmart will exhibit new thermal cameras and infrared application solutions for smart manufacturing, consumer electronics, and smart homes. Visitors are welcome to experience the extraordinary charm of infrared thermal imaging at booth 21844 in Central Hall.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297449/Guide_Sensmart_at_the_Big_5_Global_2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297450/Online_thermography.jpg