Guide sensmart made a splash at the CES 2024 with a new 3-proof thermal imaging phone

WUHAN, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2024 officially concluded on January 12th following the local time. Regarded as one of the largest, highest-level, and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions globally, CES emphasizes global consumer electronic products, new technologies, and future trends. It is an unmissable event for technology enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

Guide sensmart team at the CES 2024 Exhibition invitation

Under the theme of "Exploring a Life with Temperature," Guide Sensmart showcased a range of new products and solutions at CES, intending to offer users the latest technology and the most innovative product experiences!

The flagship product of the Guide sensmart booth, the Guide sensmart 3-Proof phone, received high praise from the customers and outdoor enthusiasts who attended the event. This smartphone is specifically designed for outdoor exploration and fieldwork. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel visible light triple camera, 256/384-level infrared sensors, and an IP69K protection rating. It also features a 6.53-inch large screen, a rugged and drop-resistant design, and fully meets the requirements for operation in challenging outdoor environments.

The SHOT SHOW will take place at the Venetian Expo + Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from January 23rd to 26th, 2024. Guide Sensmart will be exhibiting its latest products at booth 40560 on Venetian Expo Level 1. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the TL series multispectral fusion thermal monocular and the TU Gen2 LRF series thermal imaging scope, along with other classic products.

Moreover, Guide Sensmart will also unveil its newest products at JAGD & Hund 2024 in Germany from January 30th to February 4th. Visitors are invited to visit booth D38 in Hall 7 to explore the latest outdoor adventure equipment.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network that spans 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

