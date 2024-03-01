Guide Sensmart exhibited its range of infrared cameras at Enforce Tac in Germany, showcasing the innovative potential of infrared technology in various aspects

Guide Sensmart

01 Mar, 2024, 09:00 GMT

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enforce Tac is the leading trade exhibition in Germany dedicated to uniformed law enforcement, security, and tactical solutions. It is considered the top international event in this field, with exceptional global exposure in terms of scale and participation. This show is highly recommended for government and military security professionals, including police officers, border guards, and armed forces personnel.

Guide sensmart booth at the Enforce Tac
IWA OutdoorClassics
Guide Sensmart showcased a variety of innovative and traditional products at the exhibition, including items like multispectral fusion thermal monoculars, handheld thermal imaging monoculars, handheld thermal binoculars, digital day and night vision scopes, clip-on thermal imaging attachments, and online thermography. These products attracted significant interest at the exhibition due to their diverse range of models suitable for different purposes. Both shooting enthusiasts and military security professionals praised the product design and technological advancements, with many visitors trying out the products and providing positive feedback.

Guide Sensmart is attending the IWA OutdoorClassics exhibition from February 29 to March 03, 2024. They are showcasing the latest products and cordially invite both existing and new acquaintances to visit booth 4A-511 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center in Germany. The event will provide an excellent opportunity to explore new outdoor night vision gear.

About Guide sensmart

Guide sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network that spans 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/

