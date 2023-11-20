Guian Accelerates High-quality Development with a Focus on "Two Leading Industries and Two Specialty Industries"

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com: In recent years, "intelligent manufacturing in China" has driven the high-quality development of new energy vehicles. This brings more opportunities for the industry of new energy battery and materials production. Figures show that Guian New District has capitalized on the boom in new energy to unlock new sources of economic growth.

CATL’s New Energy Power and Energy Storage Battery Production Base under Construction in Guizhou as of December 5, 2022.

The new battery production base in Guizhou with an annual capacity of 30 GWh, funded by Chinese power battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), initiated trial production at the end of October. Since August 17, nearly 500 vehicle loads of electromechanical equipment of the first production line have delivered to the site in batches, and about 1,500 workers have carried out individual equipment commissioning. According to reports, the first phase of the project is designed to yield an annual production capacity of 30 GWh of power and energy storage batteries, along with related supporting facilities. Once the base reaches its full production capacity, its annual output value is expected to reach approximately 15 billion yuan.

BYD's 10GWh power battery project, which has already been put into production, is expected to realize an industrial output of 2.973 billion yuan and an added value of 355 million yuan from January to September this year. It is understood that currently, BYD's factory in Guian mainly supplies products to Seagull, BYD's new model launched in May, accounting for more than one-third of the batteries supplied by the Guian plant. From May to August, Seagull sales rose from 8,400 to 34,800 vehicles, and is projected to grow, providing a solid order foundation for the release of battery production capacity in the Guian factory.

In the field of new materials, the integrated project with an annual output of 100,000 tons of lithium battery anode materials in Guian New District, funded by Hunan Zhongke Electric Co., Ltd. (Zhongke Electric), has also been completed and put into production. From January to September, it is projected to realize an industrial output of 567 million yuan and an industrial added value of 136 million yuan, with a value-added rate of 23.96%.

The Guian New District's ability to seize the strategic opportunities is closely related to its forward-thinking strategy and its orientation towards attracting investments into "two leading industries and two specialty industries". It is understood that since 2021, Guian New District has optimized industrial distribution in the sectors of electronic information manufacturing, advanced equipment manufacturing, as well as new energy and new materials (i.e. "two leading industries and two specialty industries"). In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Chery Automobile's industrial base in Guizhou with a production capacity of 50,000 new energy commercial vehicles and Hengli (Guiyang) Industrial Park have also been launched.

On the one hand, Guian vigorously support the attraction of investments into leading and specialty industries that focus on new energy batteries, materials, as well as key equipment, components and materials, to facilitate the construction of new energy vehicles, batteries and materials production bases. On the other hand, relying on abundant resources and high-quality services, Guian has become an emerging investment destination for new energy and new materials enterprises to expand their production and operations.

"We have set up a special work group to serve 'two leading industries and two specialty industries', and established an 'all-weather, all-round' service mechanism. For companies like Zhongke Electric and CATL, we have assigned personnel to follow up services that range from self-built substation planning, installation, solution determination to acceptance test, to ensure that its power access application handling procedures are smooth." said PEI Junyi, General Manager of the Planning and Development Department of Guian Power Supply Bureau. He also mentioned that the Power Supply Bureau will bring direct support services to project sites to immediately address construction challenges, and scientifically adjust or refine the construction plan, ensuring a rapid provision of reliable and safe electricity for industry.

To facilitate the launch of "two leading industries and two specialty industries", Guian New District precisely aligns with the demands of businesses. Guian Power Supply Bureau guarantees electrical services in three dimensions: reliable power supply to ensure production, precise input of resources to ensure increments, and high-quality services to safeguard the community's well-being.

"In 2022, we carried out 203 electricity live work independently, achieving an additional 502.7 MWh of power supply. This reduces the average interruption hours of customer (AIHC) by 5.7 hours, and further improves the reliability of power supply in Guian New District." PEI Junyi said that in 2022, three primary grid substation projects were advanced on a priority basis, one key project was completed and put into operation, and the 220kV Shinzoom substation supporting line project was completed and put into operation, ensuring the power needs of Zhongke Electric's annual 100,000-ton lithium battery anode material production project.

On September 8, 2023, Guizhou's first 220kV all-cable project, supporting the CATL Project's 220kV Kashi I and II loop lines,was successfully put into operation in advance. This ensures that the 220kV CATL substation was put into operation in advance, providing assurance for reliable delivery of electricity to CATL's Guizhou New Energy Power and Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing Base.

In addition, Guian Power Supply Bureau actively gathers insights into users' demand for electricity and, based on the production conditions and load characteristics of different customers, guides enterprises to produce during off-peak hours by offering tailor-made solutions for electricity savings. This can not only save enterprises' electricity costs associated with production, but also can also ensure an adequate power supply during off-peak hours, thus boosting business efficiency. According to PEI Junyi, Zhongke Electric has cut its electricity costs by 11.25 million yuan in electricity costs after shifting its production activities to nighttime off-peak hours.

It is through optimizing services, strengthening administration, and refining measures that Guian has committed to enable the quick construction, quick production and quick results of the projects in "two leading industries and two specialty industries", and has made accelerating progress in its pursuit of high-quality development.

