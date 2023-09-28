Guest speaker Erik Nost, Senior Analyst, and Edgescan Executives to Discuss the Benefits of a Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Solution in a Webinar on October 5th

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan, the first fully-integrated cybersecurity platform, announced today an upcoming webinar on Thursday, October 5 at 11:00 AM ET featuring Forrester that discusses risk-based vulnerability management solutions and how they enable a modern, proactive security strategy. Guest speaker, Forrester Senior Analyst, Erik Nost, joins Edgescan Executives, Eoin Keary (CEO and Founder, Edgescan) and Jim Manico (Founder, Manicode Security, and Edgescan Strategic Technical Advisor) to discuss the fundamental tools and processes that organizations must employ in their security strategy for continuous assessment and effective risk management.

Forrester Senior Analyst Erik Nost starts the webinar by sharing his views on the advantages of implementing a proactive approach to security. This will be followed by a moderated panel discussion covering topics such as the benefits of risk-based vulnerability management, the advantages and disadvantages of modern cybersecurity platforms, and the critical components required to establish a proactive security strategy that promotes a robust security posture.

"Legacy scanners, using just CVSS scores, produce a tremendous number of false alarms as the vulnerabilities are simply not used in cyber breaches. We need to fix the issues that matter with our limited resources. Accuracy is vital to have a clean prioritization list." says Eoin Keary, CEO and founder of Edgescan.

To register for the webinar on October 5th at 11:00 AM ET, and for full event details, please visit: https://info.edgescan.com/forrester-webinar-proactive-security-and-rbvm

About Edgescan

Edgescan is an integrated cybersecurity platform that unifies five robust security solutions into a single combative platform. These solutions include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Risk-based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), Application Security Testing (AST), API Security Testing, and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). The platform is a hybrid solution that provides automated vulnerability intelligence with validation done by humans – it is what differentiates us from scanning tools, providing real and actionable results. The platform reduces the complexity and overhead associated with tool proliferation, cuts operational costs, and delivers risk-rated vulnerability data to speed up remediation, ensuring a strong security posture.

Christine Carrig

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing

Edgescan

pr@edgescan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012649/Edgescan_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Edgescan