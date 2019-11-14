Gubagoo Ranked Number 482 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Gubagoo Attributes 180% Revenue Growth to Industry-Leading Omni-Channel Messaging and Digital Retailing Conversational Commerce Platform Tailored to Automotive Dealerships and OEMs

BOCA RATON, Florida, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo today announced it ranked 482 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Gubagoo grew 180% during this period. This is the second consecutive year that Gubagoo has ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner.

Gubagoo's Chief Executive Officer Brad Title credits the company's ongoing commitment to advancing the technology on its best-in-class 24/7/365 live chat and text and adding Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing guided shopping experience to their conversational commerce platform with the company's 180% revenue growth. Title said, "I am tremendously proud of the continued growth of Gubagoo as a leader in conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Our world-class team of technical experts is what drives our innovation and ability to transform the way the automotive industry engages with consumers."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive and, ultimately, enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Gubagoo previously ranked 399 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2018.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 6,000 Dealerships, Gubagoo's fully managed omni-channel messaging and digital retailing platforms instantly connect consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high-quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365. For more information, visit www.gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855-359-2573.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

