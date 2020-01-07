Guavus Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Digital Transformation in Major Telecom Service Providers with Its AI-based Analytics Solutions

With its AI/ML-based Reflex platform and products, Guavus uniquely breaks down the barriers between operations and business support systems to provide impact and opportunity analysis which empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to plan network capacity, improve service operations, and drive down costs more efficiently while delivering enhanced customer experience and new revenue generation. The intelligent decision-making capabilities of its Reflex-based solutions are highly valuable in areas such as mobile subscriber behavior segmentation and telecom network operations optimization, as well as predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure monitoring. Reflex makes the development, deployment, and operation of AI/ML-based analytics applications fast and straightforward. Its architecture handles massive scale effortlessly and easily integrates into CSP networks.

"Its agile application operationalization streamlines application evolution and maintenance, continuous delivery across multiple environments, and lifecycle management. Most importantly, Reflex allows customers to leverage both customizable self-service analytics applications and out-of-the-box analytics products for advanced systems planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security, and IoT," said Frost & Sullivan industry analyst Deviki Gupta. "Other differentiators are the company's streaming data collection systems that are available with local redundancy and replay data in the event of system failures, and its flexible-binning methodology that enables it to intelligently and automatically handle data delays or mismatched speeds when aggregating data from multiple sites."

Guavus elevates customers' operational efficiency and improves its subscribers' quality of experience, resulting in better price/performance and a lower total cost of ownership. It provides a holistic view of the customer experience, covering the integration of network health key performance indicators (KPIs), care KPIs, as well as granular details about customer equipment. Meanwhile, cable and mobile carriers use Guavus's operational intelligence products to solve network monitoring and service level agreement (SLA) management for their network operations and customer care teams.

"Guavus's unique view on network interactions with subscribers empowers companies to refine their target marketing to increase and expand their revenue streams," noted Gupta. "Its trailblazing digital technology, unparalleled customer-centricity, and leadership excellence positions it for accelerated growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Guavus (a Thales company)

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.

Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable 'self-service analytics' applications and out-of-the-box analytics products for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

