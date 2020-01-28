Guardknox Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Automotive Cybersecurity to Help OEMs Develop Personalized and Secure Vehicles

While other cybersecurity solutions embed software into ECUs to protect systems, GuardKnox's Secure Network Orchestrator (SNO) serves as a complete domain controller for network-level protection, effectively securing all network communication and ECUs from hacks and intrusions while serving as the foundation for vehicle personalization. GuardKnox's solutions create a secure in-vehicle environment for data and application hosting, processing, and storing via secure isolation and partitioning.

"GuardKnox plans to continue developing high-performance, consolidated, flexible, and scalable computing platforms for current and next-generation vehicles alongside strategic industry majors and partners," said Vinay Venkatesan, Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "In June 2019, it gained strong support from the French global automotive supplier, Faurecia as well as many global players including Fraser McCombs Capital, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), Plug and Play, the Livnat Family, Allied, and Kardan. In addition to these corporations, GuardKnox also received investment from a group of esteemed European executives, including Dr. Paul Achleitner, Dr. Juergen Hambrecht, Dr. Kurt Lauk, Prof. Dr. Roland Berger, Michael Diekmann, and Peter Loescher among others who invested in their own personal and private capacity. We expect these partnerships and investments will help GuardKnox expand its footprint and leadership beyond Europe."

Meanwhile, its end-to-end solution developed through collaborations with numerous cloud service and security providers have been enabling a variety of new services based on the secure transmission of information between service providers or operational centers and the vehicles. The solution empowers OEM vendors to secure over-the-air communication among the vehicle, the cloud, and their operation centers using the GuardKnox platform. The GuardKnox Communication Lockdown™ Methodology provides robust, verifiable, and efficient attack resistance capabilities, unlike competing solutions that heavily rely on IT or learning solutions that require constant connectivity, network scanning, and machine learning.

"The company's patented comprehensive hardware and software in-vehicle solutions can easily integrate with vehicle systems during the production process," noted Venkatesan. "Due to GuardKnox's high-performance and computing capabilities, secure software firmware and hardware upgrades are enabled over-the-air, thus eliminating the need for additional, expensive hardware."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

GuardKnox is the automotive industry's first cybertech tier supplier offering secure, high-performance computing solutions and empowering OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and the aftermarket to deliver the next generation of automotive innovation safely and securely. GuardKnox's solutions protect vehicles against unauthorized access or manipulation, while simultaneously serving as the foundation for added connectivity, infotainment services, and vehicle personalization. Requiring no constant connectivity, its patented hardware and software solutions thwart cybersecurity attacks, create an improved end-user experience, and generate revenue opportunities for OEMs. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is led by a team with decades of experience in providing cyber solutions to Israeli Air Force defense systems. GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

