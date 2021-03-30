Guardknox Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Automotive Cybersecurity to Help OEMs Develop Personalized and Secure Vehicles

The need for an entirely new tier in the supply chain reflects the automotive industry's fundamental transformation in recent decades. As technology continues to evolve and consumer demands rapidly change, the automotive industry has been facing a paradigm shift in market expectations—particularly, where consumers expect a more immersive in-vehicle experience. However, increasing vehicle connectivity poses a major cybersecurity challenge for the industry.

GuardKnox created the Cybertech Tier to address these very issues. GuardKnox designed the tier to help the automotive industry embrace new technologies that power high-performance, secure-by-design vehicles consumers are demanding. While other cybersecurity solutions embed software into ECUs to protect systems, GuardKnox's products serve as a complete domain controller for network-level protection and effectively secure all network communication and ECUs from hacks and intrusions serving as the foundation for an immersive, personalized in-vehicle experience. GuardKnox's solutions enable data and application hosting, processing, and storing, but in a secure environment.

"GuardKnox is on track to develop even more high-performing, scalable products that thwart cyber attacks, enable an improved end-user experience, and generate additional revenue opportunities for automotive OEMs," said Vinay Venkatesan, Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "GuardKnox's mission has been backed by major players, including NXP Semiconductors, Faurecia, and Green Hills Software, and it has gained support from many global entities including Fraser McCombs Capital, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), Plug and Play, the Livnat Family, Allied, and Kardan. GuardKnox also received investment from a group of esteemed European executives, including Dr. Paul Achleitner, Dr. Juergen Hambrecht, Dr. Kurt Lauk, Prof. Dr. Roland Berger, Michael Diekmann, and Peter Loescher, among others. We expect these partnerships and investments will help GuardKnox expand its footprint and leadership globally in the coming months."

GuardKnox's end-to-end solution developed through collaborations with numerous cloud service and security providers has enabled a variety of new services based on the secure transmission of information between service providers or operational centers and the vehicles. The solution empowers OEM vendors to secure over-the-air communication among the vehicle, the cloud, and their operation centers using the GuardKnox platform. The GuardKnox Communication Lockdown™ Methodology provides robust, verifiable, and efficient attack resistance capabilities, unlike competing solutions that heavily rely on IT or learning solutions that require constant connectivity, network scanning, and machine learning.

"The company's patented comprehensive hardware and software in-vehicle solutions can easily integrate with vehicle systems during the production process," noted Venkatesan. "Due to GuardKnox's high-performance and computing capabilities, secure software firmware and hardware upgrades are enabled over-the-air, thus eliminating the need for additional, expensive hardware."

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for such a prestigious award; the acknowledgment only further backs our vision to empower the automotive industry with the freedom to evolve safely to meet the changing needs of drivers and their vehicles," said Moshe Shlisel, co-founder and CEO of GuardKnox. "Drivers are demanding a personalized, in-vehicle experience, which mirrors the capabilities of their smartphones. As players in the automotive industry, it's our job to deliver the "iPhone-ization" of vehicles that customers seek, enabling seamless integration of app stores, gaming, and more, but without putting them at increased risk of cyberattack."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service and the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and a greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 12104778418

E: Bianca.torres@frost.com

About Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is the automotive industry's first Cybertech Tier supplier empowering OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and the aftermarket to deliver the next generation of software-defined and service-oriented vehicles. GuardKnox's flexible and scalable solutions allow for added connectivity, zonal E/E architecture, hosted applications, high-speed routing (including network recovery and service discovery functionalities), vehicle personalization, and security. The company's pioneering approach to automotive innovation is inspired by technology from the aviation industry, providing GuardKnox with the experience needed to develop secure, high-performance computing solutions using a patented Services-Oriented Architecture (SOA). Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

GuardKnox Media Contact

Garrett Krivicich

garrett@headline.media

+1 786 233 7684

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan