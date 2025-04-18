HANGZHOU, China, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The arch-covered bridges in China's Zhejiang Province are cultural treasures of the world. Unfortunately, being constructed from wood, they are highly vulnerable to fire hazards. Now, thanks to Hikvision, one of these — the world-famous Lanxi Bridge — is safer than ever before.

Guardians of living history: how Hikvision is preserving an ancient covered bridge constructed in 1574

Built at the end of the 16th century, the Lanxi Bridge is the largest single-span ancient covered bridge in China. Like the others, Lanxi Bridge is constructed with zero nails or steel, using traditional Chinese mortise and tenon joints. These designs have been recognized by UNESCO for their global contribution to culture.

A single spark can destroy centuries

At 5:30 a.m., 75-year-old Wang Jiawu begins his daily routine. For three decades, he has patrolled the Lanxi Bridge, tirelessly checking for damage, weathering, and hidden dangers. Sometimes, he does this four times a night.

However, not all bridges are as fortunate as the Lanxi Bridge. In August 2022, the millennial Wan'an Bridge in Fujian was reduced to ashes in a blink. "I was extremely shocked," recalls Chen Huacheng, head of the Cultural Heritage Protection Institute of Qingyuan County.

After learning cultural heritage protection in college, he returned to his hometown and endeavored to protect these ancient bridges. Here, he faced a stark reality: Qingyuan has over 130 ancient covered bridges, but only a handful of these have guardians like Wang Jiawu. "Wooden bridges are fragile," he says. "A single spark can easily erase hundreds of years of history."

Modern innovation preserves ancient legacy

Learning of the situation, Hikvision offered to support this treasured yet fragile bridge with its STAR Program for Social Good. Through this program, Hikvision offers technological support to NGOs dedicated to community, nature and culture. This is how, in 2024, the Lanxi Bridge underwent a 'digital rebirth'.

Several Hikvision technologies were used to protect the bridge against fires. Multispectral fire detectors are installed at four locations to ensure comprehensive protection of the entire bridge. These detectors enhance visible and thermal imaging technologies with infrared flame detection, enabling them to penetrate darkness and detect even the slightest temperature anomalies. Meanwhile, the fire prevention solution can automatically alert individuals smoking on the bridge to stop and immediately notify conservators to conduct onsite inspections.

A letter to tomorrow

"The Hikvision technologies provide assurance for our conservation work, and also relieve the pressure on our conservators," said Chen. "By integrating Hikvision's fire prevention technology with traditional craftsmanship, we ensure that these treasures are well-preserved and will be passed on to future generations."

Check out our video to see how Hikvision supports local conservators in preserving the Lanxi bridge.

