Guardhat Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Setting the Industry Benchmark in Worforce Connected Safety

Guardhat combines intelligent proprietary software with modern wearable technology to provide frontline industrial workers with connected safety and comprehensive situational awareness

SANTA CLARA, California, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global connected safety market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Detroit-based Guardhat, Inc. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Guardhat developed the underlying technology, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform, and visualization capabilities to bridge last-mile connectivity between wearable personal protective equipment and enterprise systems. Instant insight into situational context offers Guardhat operators and on-site personnel a deeper understanding of the way people and assets interact. It enhances decision-making by presenting users with a comprehensive view of their facilities.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

"Guardhat's home-grown control center platform, KYRA, ties together multi-model data from disparate elements and formats into a single analytics engine, delivering new levels of visibility into a users mobility, position, floor level, proximity, and relationship to other workers and assets," said Sanjiv Bhaskar Industry Analyst and VP at Frost & Sullivan. "Its platform and analytics engine have a unique capability to process massive amounts of real-time data, geo-stamped and time-tagged with specific event information. This presents a unified, human-centric view and status assessment that empowers enterprises to improve safety management and reduce workplace injuries by up to 20 percent."

Guardhat's agile IoT component links with a form factor - such as a mobile application, hardhat, or tags - to monitor a users location, condition, and immediate environment in real-time. Its intelligent system handles a range of data inputs and consolidates information about a spectrum of devices and wearable data sources. Guardhat's value proposition lies in its ability to communicate this information so enterprises can address issues proactively. In an industrial setup with typically limited communication capabilities, it improves response times and productivity, opening up the potential of Big Data.

The Guardhat system integrates with any connectable sensor and a variety of third-party platforms. Through partnerships and an expanding customer base, it continues to increase its footprint across industries—co-branding products and developing robust and scalable enterprise solutions. These alliances give the company access to a diverse industrial workforce in North America, Europe, Russia, Brazil, and India.

"Guardhat's solutions have found enthusiastic adoption in a range of industries such as utilities, telecom, mining, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, and heavy manufacturing," noted Bhaskar. "Its visionary leadership, intelligent proprietary software, and stellar growth through strategic partnerships further strengthen its position at the forefront of the industrial connected safety market."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Guardhat, Inc.

Detroit-based Guardhat is a leading industrial IoT technology company specialized in developing wearables, infrastructure, and software platforms to provide a safer and more productive work environment for frontline industrial workers in heavy manufacturing industries. Founded in October 2014 by industry veterans and former steel & mining CEO Saikat Dey, Guardhat's mission is to modernize safety and enhance last mile connectivity in the industrial workplace. By combining a cutting-edge, wearable technology with advanced proprietary software, Guardhat is able to proactively monitor a user's location, health, and work environment. The software platform collects and analyzes on-the-job data, which is used to enhance industrial worker safety and productivity programs. Based out of its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, Guardhat operates globally with offices in Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Bangalore, India; and Paris, France. Guardhat holds 8 patents across areas of Connected Worker, Real Time Location Systems, and Wearable Solutions. For more information, visit www.guardhat.com.

