Guaranty Trust Bank Selects Infosys Finacle for its Multi-Country Digital Banking Transformation

BENGALURU, India and LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), and Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, today announced that Guaranty Trust Bank has selected the Finacle Digital Banking Suite for its multi-country digital transformation program. GTBank's decision was driven by Finacle's proven track record and the solution suite's comprehensive capabilities across retail, wealth, and corporate banking.

(Left to right): Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle, at the signing ceremony held at the bank headquarters, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Highlights

Leveraging Finacle's suite of retail and corporate banking solutions, the Bank will achieve a comprehensive transformation of its business across its home operations in Nigeria as well as in 10 other markets across Africa and Europe .

as well as in 10 other markets across and . Finacle's cloud-native and open API-driven platform will help GTBank become a more agile and open financial institution, ready to integrate with its ecosystem partners and benefit from new-age digital possibilities.

Overall, the Finacle solutions suite will give GTBank a secure, resilient, composable, and scalable solution, to meet ongoing modernization and business growth demands easily, while ensuring a significantly lower total cost of operations due to bank-wide digitization and automation.

Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, said, "We are delighted to be working with Infosys Finacle to create a superior, agile, and scalable core banking system that supports our vision of delivering seamless and connected experiences across every customer touchpoint. As an organisation, we have always held that the future of banking is digital, largely driven by technology and customers' preference for secure, convenient, and reliable channels. This is the thinking behind our innovation drive and history of firsts, offering best-in-class financial services across Africa. Infosys Finacle's digital solutions will significantly transform our operations and facilitate our push towards more innovative, responsive banking."

Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle, said, "Our collaboration with Guaranty Trust Bank is testament to our deep commitment to helping financial institutions propel and scale their digital transformation journeys and help them navigate their future with cutting-edge technology. We are confident that our advanced solution suites will enable Guaranty Trust Bank to inspire better banking experiences for millions of customers and businesses the bank supports while strengthening its position as one of the best banks in the region."

About GTBank

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd has evolved to become the flagship subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc ("GTCO" or the "Group"), a leading financial services company with banking and non-banking operations across eleven countries spanning West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom.

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217407/Guaranty_Trust_Bank__Infosys_Finacle.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys Finacle