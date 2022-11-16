Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao media look at Shandong: surging new power and showing new charm

BINZHOU, WEIFANG and LINYI, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. From November 14 to 17, the "2022 Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Grand Bay Area Mainstream Media Travel to Shandong" themed interview activity hosted by the Shandong Provincial Government Information Office entered Boxing County, Weifang City, and Linyi City successively, showing the image of Shandong in the new era and the strong power to promote high-quality development to Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Grand Bay Area and audiences at home and abroad.

In Boxing County, Binzhou City, the media interview team went to Wantou Village. This village is a professional village for the production and processing of straw and willow weaving. More than 2000 kinds of straw and willow weaving products are exported to home and abroad, creating an annual economic output value of more than 500 million yuan, and becoming a well-known "hometown of grass and willow weaving in China". Another township, Xingfu Town, Boxing County, has developed into the largest stainless steel kitchen supplies production base in China, achieving rapid cluster development, manufacturing kitchenware throughout the country, and serving more than one billion people every year.

In Weifang City, journalists have entered many leading manufacturing enterprises. Weichai Power has gone from being on the verge of bankruptcy more than 20 years ago to becoming an internationally renowned equipment manufacturing group with a revenue of more than 200 billion yuan. It has embarked on a path of state-owned enterprise reform to emerge from difficulties, grow and take off, and become a model of China's state-owned enterprise reform. Under the leadership of Tan Xuguang, the helmsman, Weichai Power has completed the century long development of many multinational enterprises in just 20 years, creating "Weichai Speed" and "Weichai Miracle".

In Linyi City, the local government polished the gold lettered signboard of trade and logistics, and promoted the mall to "go online" and "go to the cloud". Today, Linyi has become the largest short video live broadcast e-commerce base in the north. The express delivery business volume will reach 1.3 billion in 2021, ranking first in the province.

Many journalists praised Shandong's business environment, which further spread the impression of Shandong's "sincerity and openness" overseas, and greatly enhanced the overseas audience's understanding of Shandong's development environment in the new era.

SOURCE Hong Kong Commercial Daily Shandong Office