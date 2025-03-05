GTS Techlabs and Peacom Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Business Messaging at MWC Barcelona 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTS Techlabs, the technology arm of Globe Teleservices (GTS), a leading telecom solution company, and Peacom have announced a strategic partnership at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. This collaboration redefines enterprise communication by integrating Peacom's RCS platform with GTS Techlabs' expertise.

Peacom, a leading player in Southeast Asia with a strong presence in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, enabling businesses to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

GTS and Peacom Partnership (PRNewsfoto/Globe Teleservices)

GTS Techlabs, a next-gen niche technology company, provides customized solutions, powered by Big Data Analytics and AI/ML. Leveraging GTS's expertise, the company delivers secure and scalable, communication solutions worldwide.

"Our partnership with Peacom is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class RCS solutions. Peacom's expertise in RCS complements GTS's global telecom capabilities, allowing us to offer innovative messaging solutions for telecom carriers and enterprises worldwide," said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, GTS. Sharing his vision, Arvind Bali, Vice Chairman, GTS Techlabs, added, "Through this, we are all set to achieve new benchmarks in enterprise communication within the evolving digital landscape."

"At Peacom, we are passionate about transforming the telecom industry with a powerful omni-channel, multi-messaging ecosystem. This collaboration aims to drive monetization opportunities for telecom operators and businesses worldwide," said Mr. Han, Founder, Peacom.

As part of this partnership, GTS Techlabs will make a substantial financial investment in Peacom, enabling innovation #ei in business messaging solutions.

About Globe Teleservices (GTS) and GTS Techlabs

Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, operating in the USA, Tanzania, Ghana, India, Serbia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company provides cutting-edge solutions in telecom, omnichannel engagement, anti-fraud and cloud services. Its tech venture, GTS Techlabs, offers fraud management, data warehousing and regulatory technology solutions. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for its AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, recognition among Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 by The Straits Times and Statista, and Tier 1 ranking in the 2024 A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report by ROCCO (MNO and Enterprise editions). Learn more at https://globeteleservices.com/

About Peacom

Peacom is a leading provider of multichannel messaging solutions, empowering businesses with next-generation communication technologies, including Google RCS, WhatsApp, Viber, Zalo, and more. Customers and partners include Tier 1 telcos like Telkomsel, SingTel and Mobifone. Learn more at https://peacom.co/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634030/GTS_and_Peacom_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155167/Globe_Teleservices_Logo.jpg