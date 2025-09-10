GSTS awarded contract to Operationally Test Advanced AI Platform to enhance Predictive Maintenance of Military Systems

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS), a Maritime AI company, is excited to announce it has been awarded a contract through the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence's, Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, for further advancement of its latest solution, OCIANA® Predictive Maintenance (OPM).

OCIANA® is GSTS's maritime AI platform that ingests and correlates real-time vessel, environmental, and operational data to deliver global awareness and predictive insights. Built on the OCIANA® platform, OPM leverages AI to enhance the prediction of equipment and system failures, enabling proactive digital maintenance planning. This capability supports the transformation of traditional maintenance practices by reducing unexpected downtime, improving equipment reliability, and minimizing lifecycle costs, ultimately increasing operational readiness for military assets.

Through this development, GSTS continues to expand its leadership in maritime AI, providing national and international stakeholders with next-generation capabilities that deliver tangible operational advantages.

"This Test Drive moves OPM from the lab to the water and is a key step toward operational use," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "By supporting DND's evaluation in real-world conditions, we aim to show that earlier detection and faster planning can cut unplanned downtime. Over time, that shift reduces a significant contributor to total lifecycle costs, while raising availability for ships and submarines with clear carryover to coast guard and commercial fleets."

The maritime predictive maintenance market is projected to grow to $3B USD by 2034 (CAGR 21.75%). OPM is designed for both defence and commercial fleet operators, opening opportunities across naval, coast guard, and merchant fleets, with potential adaptation to air and land platforms.

OCIANA's AI capabilities combine onboard sensor data with sea state and weather conditions to deliver advanced predictive performance. For complex naval platforms, with thousands of interdependent systems and demanding reliability and availability targets, OPM offers potentially substantial lifetime cost savings, with increased operational readiness and higher availability.

About GSTS

Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS) is a global maritime intelligence company delivering solutions to enhance decision making across the maritime and logistics industries. Our predictive and optimisation solutions are enabled by a range of operational, environmental, vessel and cargo data to provide real-time decision-making intelligence for the maritime supply chain (ports, terminal operators, shipping companies, commodity owners, charterers and logistics companies) and to provide comprehensive and proactive risk management for national and international security organisations.

OCIANA® is GSTS' leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides advanced analytics, prediction, and optimisation solutions for comprehensive maritime risk management and for optimizing shipping and port operations. The platform ingests, integrates, and cleans a wide range of real-time satellite, operational, oceanographic and sensor data sets. Through patented and proprietary algorithms, OCIANA® enhances real-time decision making and collaboration to ensure safe and efficient movement of people and goods worldwide.

