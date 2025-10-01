GSME Acquires Muse Semiconductor

Strengthening Global leadership in the Semiconductor Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics US, Inc. (GSME), a leading-edge global supplier of integrated circuit design and manufacturing solutions, announced today that it has acquired Muse Semiconductor. Muse Semiconductor is a recognized provider of multi-project wafer (MPW) services, enabling chip designs built on TSMC technology. This strategic acquisition will expand GSME's reach into key innovation hubs across North America, Europe and Asia.

The acquisition combines Muse's acclaimed market dominance in low-volume, agile fabrication services and its robust customer portfolio with GSME's scale, global customer base, and comprehensive design-to-production platform. This integration creates an unparalleled resource for innovators, from university researchers to Fortune 500 companies, by providing a seamless path from prototype on TSMC technology to high-volume production.

"This acquisition is a definitive leap forward in our strategy to dominate the global semiconductor service business," said Farhat Jahangir, CEO of GS Microelectronics. "Muse has a stellar reputation. It isn't just a company, but a critical gateway to silicon realization for hundreds of innovators. Their exclusive MPW services and deep-rooted dominance in North America, Europe and Asia are perfectly in line with our growth and strategic direction. By bringing Muse into the GSME family, we are not only expanding our market reach but also strengthening our foundational commitment to empower every creator in the semiconductor ecosystem, from the first prototype to the millionth chip."

Geoff Porter, Co-founder of Muse Semiconductor, stated: "At its core, Muse believes enabling innovation in custom IC design demands unparalleled customer support. Partnering with GSME marks a new chapter in our journey, allowing us to scale our vision globally. Our customers will benefit from GSME's world-class infrastructure and expanded capabilities, while we continue to deliver the agile, customer-first service that has defined Muse."

Bill Isaacson, Co-founder of Muse Semiconductor, expressed: "This acquisition is a testament to the impact Muse has had on the semiconductor community. We are excited to join forces with GSME to amplify our mission and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide. Together, we will create a powerful platform that accelerates the journey from idea to silicon for innovators everywhere."

The combined company will continue to deliver Muse's highly respected MPW services, now significantly enhanced by GSME's expansive capabilities in design, manufacturing, and supply chain management. This powerful integration will provide customers with access to more comprehensive tools, deeper technical support, and a streamlined experience offering a single, trusted point of contact for even the most complex semiconductor projects. Together, we are not only elevating the customer experience but also strengthening the broader semiconductor ecosystem through increased efficiency, innovation, and collaboration.

About GSME:

GS Microelectronics US, Inc. (GSME) is a leading full-service semiconductor company offering comprehensive ASIC design, manufacturing, packaging, and test solutions. Leveraging advanced process technologies, GSME collaborates with customers across high-growth sectors such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, automotive, and IoT. From concept to silicon, GSME delivers the expertise and infrastructure needed to accelerate innovation and bring complex semiconductor products to market with speed and precision.

About Muse Semiconductor:

Muse Semiconductor is a leading provider of multi-project wafer (MPW) services, dedicated to supporting university researchers, startups, and commercial companies in bringing their chip designs to life across North America, Europe and Asia. With deep expertise in the TSMC ecosystem, Muse Semiconductor has played a critical role in enabling innovation and accelerating the prototyping phase for countless semiconductor projects.

Contact:

GSME Press Relations

pressrelations@gsme.com

www.GSME.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654771/GSME_PNG1_Logo.jpg