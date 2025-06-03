GSMA MWC25 Doha is set to power the Middle East's next chapter of digital transformation

LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparations for GSMA MWC25 Doha are in full swing as the GSMA and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar work closely together to deliver the highly anticipated inaugural Doha edition of the world-renowned MWC series. MWC25 Doha will take place 25-26 November 2025 at the prestigious Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

MWC25 Doha will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from around the world, with a focus on advancing the next generation of digital societies in the Middle East and globally. It is the combination of exhibition, thought leadership, startups and policymakers, that makes MWC unique and impactful – where business gets done.

The announcement to host MWC in Doha comes as Qatar develops its position as a global digital hub. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed during his opening speech at Qatar Economic Forum 2025 that hosting MWC25 will help strengthen Qatar's role in digital collaboration, connect emerging technology ecosystems and promote the exchange of innovative technical solutions among various international stakeholders. His Excellency also emphasized the strategic importance of hosting MWC in Doha over the next five years.

MWC25 Doha provides a platform for partnerships and progress and will help advance digital transformation across the Middle East, and power Qatar and the region's growing influence in global tech innovation. The inaugural edition's conference tracks and keynotes will provide an inspirational thought leadership programme and will feature conference tracks, summits and keynotes aligned with three core themes: AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries.

High level summits will address key topics including AI, data infrastructure, 5G, cybersecurity, fintech, smart mobility, and IoT, providing a platform for global thought leaders to shape the future of technology.

H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar:

"MWC25 Doha is a strategic milestone in achieving the goals of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030. This prominent event reflects Qatar's commitment to positioning itself as a regional hub for digital innovation, investing in technology, and developing a future-ready digital infrastructure. MWC25 Doha will also serve as a catalyst for international collaboration, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and build a diverse, knowledge-based economy in Qatar".

GSMA's Director General, Vivek Badrinath:

"As our Host City for MWC in the Middle East, Doha exemplifies the region's growing leadership in advancing the next generation of digital societies. Qatar's proactive stance on innovation, from 5G expansion and Smart Cities to AI-powered data centres and sustainable investments, makes it an ideal location for MWC25 and an unmissable experience for stakeholders and businesses in the region.''

