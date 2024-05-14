GSMA M360 Eurasia returns to Baku with a focus on AI, next-generation networks and mobile technologies

The GSMA's Mobile Economy Eurasia 2024 report charts growing 5G activities amid digitalisation ambitions in the region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G will account for over 40% of Eurasia's mobile connections by 2030, according to the GSMA's newly published Mobile Economy Eurasia Report, launched ahead of GSMA M360 Eurasia.

The event, supported by host sponsor Azercell, will welcome global connectivity leaders and policymakers tomorrow for two days of discussion, debate and networking. Further, GSMA Foundry will feature a demo pod in collaboration with partners IBM, the European Space Agency and Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Demos will showcase how industry collaboration is unlocking groundbreaking innovations, through initiatives such as the GSMA & IBM AI Challenge, the GSMA Foundry & ESA Mobility Makerspace Challenge, and the Open Gateway Challenge. Click to view the agenda.

The GSMA's Chief Regulatory Officer, John Giusti, said: "M360 Eurasia provides a welcome forum for business leaders and policymakers to align on the issues that will help countries throughout Eurasia achieve their connectivity goals, whether it's paving the way for 5G rollouts or exploring opportunities for AI to benefit businesses and societies in the region."

5G momentum growing in Eurasia

The Mobile Economy Eurasia 2024 report finds that 5G is pivotal for ongoing transformation efforts in Eurasia. As governments in the region prioritise 5G's integration into national development plans, operators are investing in 5G to meet the growing demand for enhanced connectivity.

Other findings include:

5G will add almost $23bn to the Eurasian economy by 2030, with 5G adoption rising from less than 1% in 2023 to 41% by 2030.

to the Eurasian economy by 2030, with 5G adoption rising from less than 1% in 2023 to 41% by 2030. The mobile industry added $200bn of economic value to the Eurasian economy in 2023 - equivalent to 7.9% of GDP - and supported 770,000 jobs, highlighting the importance of mobile to the digital economy.

of economic value to the Eurasian economy in 2023 - equivalent to 7.9% of GDP - and supported 770,000 jobs, highlighting the importance of mobile to the digital economy. However, there is a significant Usage Gap in Eurasia which is widest in Turkmenistan (51%) and Tajikistan (48%), compared to a global average of 37%.

(51%) and Tajikistan (48%), compared to a global average of 37%. Operators are rallying behind the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and integrating AI to enhance customer services and optimise networks.

M360 Eurasia opens the 2024 M360 series. The GSMA M360 events unify the regional mobile ecosystem to discover, deliver and develop innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change.

