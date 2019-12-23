GSK Saudi Recognized As One of Top 3 Best Places to Work in Saudi for 2019

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Saudi, part of the global pharmaceutical group, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Saudi for 2019. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

GSK Saudi received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, workplace, leadership and growth opportunities where initiatives and processes are geared towards giving the employees tools to excel, have their voice heard and keep a high level of engagement.

"As GSK Saudi Arabia, we are proud to be certified as one of TOP 3 Best Places to Work in the Kingdom. This award is the result of our dedication for providing our employees a working environment that enables them being themselves, feeling good and sustaining their development. As a company we are working to help people do more, feel better and live longer for more than 65 years in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and this recognition comes in the same time we are celebrating 25 years legacy of local production in our factory in Jeddah. Together we will continue to create an environment where we can all thrive towards Vision 2030 goals, including Saudization and the Quality of Life of Saudi population," said Luciano Andrade, VP & General Manager for GSK Saudi.

"At GSK, we're a company with a special purpose, to help people do more, feel better and live longer. Realizing our purpose starts with ourselves. When we feel at our best, we perform at our best. We pride ourselves on the culture that we are creating for our people through the attributes of courage, team work, accountability and development. Thanks to all of our team who work with passion to help create a "Best Place to Work" in Saudi Arabia," said Dalia Al Domiaty, HR Business Partner for GSK Saudi.

"GSK Saudi is a great example that inclusive environments and a sense of belonging are important factors that foster teamwork, which in turn contributes to high-performing culture," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Saudi.

