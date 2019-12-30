GSK Gulf Recognized as One of the Top Best Places to Work in the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Gulf, the science-led healthcare company, captures a top ranking as one of the best places to work in the Gulf in 2019.

The annual Best Places to Work Program, which recognizes companies with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies, awarded the certificate to GSK.

Companies that are certified are committed to placing their employees at the heart of their business activities and providing them with an outstanding work environment. This year, GSK Gulf achieved placement in the top ranking among more than 20 employers in the region. The Best Places to Work recognised the GSK's commitment to shaping strategic and thoughtful workplace programs, and to creating an environment that empowers and develops its employees.

GSK employees across the Gulf markets were surveyed on the organization's employee conditions, workplace culture and policies. Employees recognized the Company as one of the most inspiring and rewarding places to work in the region, a place where they can unlock their full potential and deliver value to their customers.

Commenting on this achievement, GSK Gulf General Manager, Sameh Elfangary, said: "At GSK, we believe that a diverse, dynamic and inclusive workspace is a vital part of our identity. Ensuring our work environment is a place where everyone is comfortable and encouraged to be themselves, feel good and keep growing is fundamental. Our program, Modern Employer, is helping us to deliver on our mission of helping people do more, feel better, live longer – each and every day. And being recognised as one of the top best places to work in the Gulf is a testament to the progress that we are making."

"We feel very proud to have received the Best Places to Work certification as it reflects the investment which we make in GSK people, the strength of our working culture and the ongoing development of our Modern Employer workplace. We will continue to focus on progressive people policies, which support our team members to bring the best version of themselves to work," added GSK Gulf Head of Human Resources, Euan Hosie.

"The certification reflects the persistent efforts made by GSK Gulf to build an outstanding employee experience," said Hamza Idrissi, Best Places to Work Program Manager for the Gulf.

About GSK:

GSK is science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose-- to help people do more, feel better, live longer. Globally and regionally, GSK has a proven track-record for providing high quality medicines, vaccines and consumer products. GSK has a 300-year global legacy and more than 70 years of local presence in the Gulf region. Today, GSK is one of the most innovative and best performing companies in the region, providing medical well-being to millions of people in the region.

About Best Places to Work Program:

The Best Places to Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization. For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

