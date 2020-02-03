GSK announces European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted marketing authorisation application for belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

- Belantamab mafodotin accepted for accelerated assessment by the EMA's Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP)

- Submission based on data from the pivotal DREAMM-2 study of immunoconjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) recently published in The Lancet Oncology

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the marketing authorisation application (MAA) for belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma whose prior therapy included an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. Belantamab mafodotin was accepted for accelerated assessment by the EMA's Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP).

Accelerated assessment is granted if the CHMP determines the treatment is of major interest from a public health perspective and represents a therapeutic innovation. Validation of the MAA confirms that the submission is accepted and begins the formal review process by the CHMP.

The MAA is based on data from the pivotal DREAMM-2 (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) study. Full results from the study, recently published in The Lancet Oncology, demonstrated a 31% overall response rate (ORR) with a 2.5 mg/kg regimen of single-agent belantamab mafodotin in heavily pre-treated patients with multiple myeloma who were refractory to an immunomodulatory drug and a proteasome inhibitor and were refractory and/or intolerant to an anti-CD38 antibody. The safety and tolerability profile was consistent with previously reported data on belantamab mafodotin.i

More than 48,000 people in the European Union were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.ii Belantamab mafodotin was granted PRIME designation in 2017 by the EMA, a programme that is intended to facilitate development of investigational medicines that have shown clinical promise for conditions where there is significant unmet need.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer and is generally considered treatable, but not curable.iii Research into new therapies is needed as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.iv

About B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)

The normal function of BCMA is to promote plasma cell survival by transduction of signals from two known ligands, BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand). This pathway has been shown to be important for myeloma cell growth and survival. BCMA expression is limited to B cells at later stages of development. BCMA is expressed at varying levels in myeloma patients and BCMA membrane expression is universally detected in myeloma cell lines.v

About the DREAMM clinical trial programme for belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916)

Belantamab mafodotin is an investigational immunoconjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

Belantamab mafodotin is not currently approved for use anywhere in the world.

Trial Name GSK ID/NCT ID Status Design DREAMM-1 117159/ NCT02064387 Completed A Phase I Open-label Study to Investigate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Immunogenicity and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and Other Advanced Hematologic Malignancies Expressing BCMA DREAMM-2 205678/ NCT03525678 Active, not recruiting A Phase II Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Two Doses of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who are Refractory to a Proteasome Inhibitor and an Immunomodulatory Agent and Have Failed Prior Treatment with an Anti-CD38 Antibody DREAMM-3 207495 Planned A Phase III Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Compared to Pomalidomide plus low-dose Dexamethasone (Pom/Dex) in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-4 205207/ NCT03848845 Recruiting A Phase I/II Single Arm Open-Label Study to Explore Safety and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-5 208887/ NCT04126200 Recruiting A Phase I/II, Randomized, Open-label Platform Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) with Innovative Combination Anti-Cancer Treatments in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-6 207497/ NCT03544281 Recruiting A Phase I/II Randomized Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Lenalidomide plus Dexamethasone (Arm A), or in Combination with Bortezomib plus Dexamethasone (Arm B) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-7 207503 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Bortezomib plus Dexamethasone versus Daratumumab, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-8 207499 Planned A Phase III, Multicentre, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Combination with Pomalidomide plus Low-Dose Dexamethasone (BPd) versus Pomalidomide plus Bortezomib and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (PVd) in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-9 209664/ NCT04091126 Recruiting A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Bortezomib plus Lenalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (VRd) vs. VRd in Participants with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma who are Ineligible for Transplant DREAMM-10 207500 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with a Novel Agent versus SoC ISS / GSK Co-

Sponsored Study 209418/ NCT03715478 Recruiting A Phase I/II Dose-escalation and Dose-expansion Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Pomalidomide plus Low-dose Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received Two or More Prior Lines of Therapy That Must Have Included Lenalidomide and a Proteasome Inhibitor

GSK in Oncology

GSK is focused on maximising patient survival through transformational medicines. GSK's pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology, cell therapy, cancer epigenetics, and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilising modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, antibody drug conjugates and cells, either alone or in combination.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 3.D 'Principal risks and uncertainties' in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2018.

