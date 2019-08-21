Offering one-stop solutions to customers will augment growth prospects, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth opportunities in the Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market look promising over the next six years. Factors driving sustainable market prospects include strong growth in the livestock feed industry in developing regions with an uptick in aquaculture feed; an increase in per-capita meat consumption fuelling production efficiencies and, in turn, demand for feed additives; and stringent regulations limiting the use of antibiotics for growth promotion. Meanwhile, increased awareness among pet owners, pertaining to the health of their pets, is set to propel functional ingredients in the pet nutrition sector. Frost & Sullivan expects the total market for animal and pet nutrition ingredients to grow from $16,612.6 million in 2018 to reach $24,178 million by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period.

"To meet growing insistence for high-quality meat and other animal products, there is increased pressure on farmers to improve quality and productivity, along with ensuring higher sustainability. Therefore, the practice of supplementing diets with additives such as vitamins, amino acids, organic acids, enzymes, and probiotics is expected to intensify," said Smriti Sharma, Industry Analyst, Agriculture & Nutrition at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, a shift toward landless commercial production systems will augment the need for supplementing diets with additives that can promote healthy and faster growth and improve the feed conversion ratio."

From a regional perspective, China remains the major producer and key consumer of feed additives, driving the overall market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Considerable growth is expected in the developing economies (e.g., Latin America) in terms of feed additives owing to increased demand for meat products.

"APAC is expected to remain one of the major producers of compound feed, with swine and poultry sectors dominating in terms of demand," noted Sharma. "Growth in the aquaculture sector is expected to drive the market both regionally and globally."

While competitive landscapes for the individual ingredient categories vary, the value chain for animal feed and pet food additives has seen significant consolidation in the past few years, with manufacturers seeking to offer one-stop solutions to their customers by vertically integrating the lines of business to offset competition. In general, the market is fragmented with a number of Chinese manufacturers competing with major global manufacturers such as DSM, ADM, BASF, Cargill, Novus International, Evonik, and DuPont.

Additional growth opportunities participants should aim to secure include:

Developing novel microbial strains that could enhance the immune function in animals to overcome the need for antibiotics.

Focusing on product portfolio expansion and partnerships, including the provision of one-stop solutions to tap into much bigger markets.

Devising cost-effective production routes to control price volatility and overcome demand challenges in an otherwise price-sensitive market.

Expanding research and development in segments such as enzymes, probiotics, organic trace minerals, prebiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids as these sectors hold innovation potential.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market, Forecast to 2025, explores the factors and trends that have shaped the global animal and pet nutrition landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped across broad ingredient categories: amino acids, vitamins/carotenoids, enzymes, organic acids, organic trace minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids.

